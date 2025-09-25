Ryder Cup 2025 schedule, tee times and results for Day 1 at Bethpage Black
Luke Donald’s Team Europe battle Keegan Bradley’s Team USA at Bethpage Black, New York
The Ryder Cup 2025 begins on Friday with Europe taking on a formidable Team USA at Bethpage Black in New York.
Europe have brought back 11 of the 12 heroes from Marco Simone in a bid to repeat their success and secure a first away win in the cup since 2012.
Luke Donald can call on a number of superstars in a boost to Europe’s chances, as Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Tommy Fleetwood, among others, lead the away team.
But Scottie Scheffler, the world No 1, presents a tough challenge after a historic year that included two major victories, including a dominant win at Royal Portrush to capture The Open.
Here’s the full schedule, tee times, pairings and results from the Ryder Cup 2025:
Ryder Cup 2025 schedule
Days 1: Friday 26 September
Four foursome (alternate shot) matches
(Ryder Cup records in record)
7:10am ET (12:10pm BST): Bryson DeChambeau (2-3-1)/Justin Thomas (7-4-2) vs Jon Rahm (6-3-3)/Tyrrell Hatton (5-4-2)
7:26am ET (12:26pm BST): Scottie Scheffler (2-2-3)/Russell Henley (rookie) v Ludvig Aberg (2-2-0)/Matt Fitzpatrick (1-7-0)
7:42am ET (12:42pm BST): Collin Morikawa (4-3-1)/Harris English (1-2-0) v Rory McIlroy (16-13-4)/Tommy Fleetwood (7-3-2)
7:58am ET (12:58pm BST): Xander Schauffele (4-4-0)/Patrick Cantlay (5-2-1) v Bob MacIntyre (2-0-1)/Viktor Hovland (3-4-3)
Four fourball (better ball) matches in the afternoon: 12:25pm ET (5:25pm BST), 12:41pm ET (5:41pm BST), 12:57pm ET (5:57pm BST), 1:13pm (6:13pm BST).
Day 2: Saturday 27 September
Four foursome (alternate shot) matches in the morning: 7:10am ET (12:10pm BST), 7:26am ET (12:26pm BST), 7:42am ET (12:42pm BST), 7:58am ET (12:58pm BST).
Four fourball (better ball) matches in the afternoon: 12:25pm ET (5:25pm BST), 12:41pm ET (5:41pm BST), 12:57pm ET (5:57pm BST), 1:13pm (6:13pm BST).
Day 3: Sunday 28 September
12 singles matches: Starting from 12:02pm ET (5:02pm BST) to 2:03pm ET (6:03pm BST).
Times: ET/BST
- Match 1: 12:02/17:02 - Singles
- Match 2: 12:13/17:13 - Singles
- Match 3: 12:24/17:24 - Singles
- Match 4: 12:35/17:35 - Singles
- Match 5: 12:46/17:46 - Singles
- Match 6: 12:57/17:57 - Singles
- Match 7: 13:08/18:08 - Singles
- Match 8: 13:19/18:19 - Singles
- Match 9: 13:30/18:30 - Singles
- Match 10: 13:41/18:41 - Singles
- Match 11: 13:52/18:52 - Singles
- Match 12: 14:03/19:03 - Singles
The trophy presentation is scheduled for 6:00pm ET (11pm BST).
