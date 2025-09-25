Ryder Cup 2025 schedule, tee times and results for Day 1 at Bethpage Black

Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Jack Rathborn
at Bethpage, New York
Thursday 25 September 2025 22:50 BST
Comments
Europe are 'fuelled by something money cannot buy' - Donald on Ryder Cup

The Ryder Cup 2025 begins on Friday with Europe taking on a formidable Team USA at Bethpage Black in New York.

Europe have brought back 11 of the 12 heroes from Marco Simone in a bid to repeat their success and secure a first away win in the cup since 2012.

Luke Donald can call on a number of superstars in a boost to Europe’s chances, as Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Tommy Fleetwood, among others, lead the away team.

But Scottie Scheffler, the world No 1, presents a tough challenge after a historic year that included two major victories, including a dominant win at Royal Portrush to capture The Open.

Here’s the full schedule, tee times, pairings and results from the Ryder Cup 2025:

Recommended

Ryder Cup 2025 schedule

Days 1: Friday 26 September

Four foursome (alternate shot) matches

(Ryder Cup records in record)

7:10am ET (12:10pm BST): Bryson DeChambeau (2-3-1)/Justin Thomas (7-4-2) vs Jon Rahm (6-3-3)/Tyrrell Hatton (5-4-2)

7:26am ET (12:26pm BST): Scottie Scheffler (2-2-3)/Russell Henley (rookie) v Ludvig Aberg (2-2-0)/Matt Fitzpatrick (1-7-0)

7:42am ET (12:42pm BST): Collin Morikawa (4-3-1)/Harris English (1-2-0) v Rory McIlroy (16-13-4)/Tommy Fleetwood (7-3-2)

7:58am ET (12:58pm BST): Xander Schauffele (4-4-0)/Patrick Cantlay (5-2-1) v Bob MacIntyre (2-0-1)/Viktor Hovland (3-4-3)

Four fourball (better ball) matches in the afternoon: 12:25pm ET (5:25pm BST), 12:41pm ET (5:41pm BST), 12:57pm ET (5:57pm BST), 1:13pm (6:13pm BST).

Rory McIlroy of Team Europe smiles during a practice round
Rory McIlroy of Team Europe smiles during a practice round (Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Day 2: Saturday 27 September

Four foursome (alternate shot) matches in the morning: 7:10am ET (12:10pm BST), 7:26am ET (12:26pm BST), 7:42am ET (12:42pm BST), 7:58am ET (12:58pm BST).

Four fourball (better ball) matches in the afternoon: 12:25pm ET (5:25pm BST), 12:41pm ET (5:41pm BST), 12:57pm ET (5:57pm BST), 1:13pm (6:13pm BST).

Bryson DeChambeau of Team United States on the 18th green at the Bethpage Black Course
Bryson DeChambeau of Team United States on the 18th green at the Bethpage Black Course (David Davies/PA Wire)
Captain Keegan Bradley waving the Flag of the United States on the 18th green at the Bethpage Black Course
Captain Keegan Bradley waving the Flag of the United States on the 18th green at the Bethpage Black Course (Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

Day 3: Sunday 28 September

12 singles matches: Starting from 12:02pm ET (5:02pm BST) to 2:03pm ET (6:03pm BST).

Times: ET/BST

  • Match 1: 12:02/17:02 - Singles
  • Match 2: 12:13/17:13 - Singles
  • Match 3: 12:24/17:24 - Singles
  • Match 4: 12:35/17:35 - Singles
  • Match 5: 12:46/17:46 - Singles
  • Match 6: 12:57/17:57 - Singles
  • Match 7: 13:08/18:08 - Singles
  • Match 8: 13:19/18:19 - Singles
  • Match 9: 13:30/18:30 - Singles
  • Match 10: 13:41/18:41 - Singles
  • Match 11: 13:52/18:52 - Singles
  • Match 12: 14:03/19:03 - Singles

The trophy presentation is scheduled for 6:00pm ET (11pm BST).

