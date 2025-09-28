Ryder Cup 2025 schedule, tee times and results for Day 3 with Europe on brink of heavy win
Luke Donald’s Team Europe are set to hand Keegan Bradley’s Team USA a heavy defeat at Bethpage Black, New York
Europe are poised to secure a thumping Ryder Cup victory with a 11½ -4½ lead over USA at Bethpage Black.
When a long, loud and obnoxious day ended, Europe set a record for the largest lead going into Sunday singles under the format that dates to 1979.
"I didn't imagine this," European captain Luke Donald said. "Every time the Americans came at us, we came back. The resiliency and confidence they have is really, truly incredible."
Rory McIlroy caught the brunt of verbal abuse and at one point turned to the spectators and said, "Shut the (expletive) up." And then he stuffed his shot to 5 feet for birdie that closed out the foursomes match for another blue point. It was like that all day. The louder the crowd, the better Europe played. And barring the greatest comeback — or collapse — in Ryder Cup history, the Europeans will be heading back across the Atlantic Ocean with that precious gold trophy.
"I'm seeing what looks like to be historical putting. They're making everything," U.S. captain Keegan Bradley said. "They're a great team. They're great players. They're a tough team to beat."Here’s the full schedule, tee times, pairings and results ahead of Day 3 the Ryder Cup 2025:
Ryder Cup 2025 schedule
Days 1: Friday 26 September results
Four foursomes (alternate shot) matches
(Ryder Cup records)
Jon Rahm (7-3-3)/Tyrrell Hatton (6-4-2) won 4&3 vs Bryson DeChambeau (2-4-1)/Justin Thomas (7-5-2)
Ludvig Aberg (3-2-0)/Matt Fitzpatrick (2-7-0) won 5&3 vs Scottie Scheffler (2-3-3)/Russell Henley (0-1-0)
Rory McIlroy (17-13-4)/Tommy Fleetwood (8-3-2) won 5&4 vs Collin Morikawa (4-4-1)/Harris English (1-3-0)
Xander Schauffele (5-4-0)/Patrick Cantlay (6-2-1) won 2up v Bob MacIntyre (2-1-1)/Viktor Hovland (3-5-3)
Four fourballs (alternate shot) matches
Jon Rahm (8-3-3)/Sepp Straka (2-2-0) won 3&2 vs Scottie Scheffler(2-4-3)/JJ Spaun (0-1-0)
Tommy Fleetwood (9-3-2)/Justin Rose (15-9-3) won 1up vs Ben Griffin (0-1-0)/Bryson DeChambeau (2-5-1)
Cameron Young (1-0-0)/Justin Thomas (8-5-2) won 6&5 vs Ludvig Aberg (3-3-0)/Rasmus Hojgaard (0-1-0)
Sam Burns (1-2-1)/Patrick Cantlay (6-2-2) TIED vs Rory McIlroy (17-13-5)/Shane Lowry (2-3-2)
Day 2: Saturday 27 September
Four foursomes (alternate shot) matches
7:10am ET (12:10pm BST): Bryson DeChambeau (3-5-1)/Cameron Young (2-0-0) won 4&2 vs Matt Fitzpatrick (2-8-0)/Ludvig Aberg (3-4-0)
7:26am ET (12:26pm BST): Rory McIlroy (18-13-5)/Tommy Fleetwood (10-3-2) won 3&2 vs Collin Morikawa (4-5-1)/Harris English (1-4-0)
7:42am ET (12:42pm BST): Jon Rahm (9-3-3)/Tyrrell Hatton (7-4-2) won 3&2 vs Xander Schauffele (5-5-0)/Patrick Cantlay (6-3-2)
7:58am ET (12:58pm BST): Bob MacIntyre (3-1-1)/Viktor Hovland (4-5-3) won 1UP vs Scottie Scheffler (2-5-3)/Russell Henley (0-2-0)
Four fourballs (alternate shot) matches
12:25pm ET (5:25pm BST): Rory McIlroy (19-13-5)/Shane Lowry (3-3-2) won 2UP vs Justin Thomas (8-6-2)/Cameron Young (2-1-0)
12:41pm ET (5:41pm BST): Tommy Fleetwood (11-3-2)/Justin Rose (16-9-3) won 3&2 vs Scottie Scheffler (2-6-3)/Bryson DeChambeau (3-6-1)
12:57pm ET (5:57pm BST): JJ Spaun (1-1-0)/Xander Schauffele (6-4-0) won 1UP vs Jon Rahm (9-4-3)/Sepp Straka (2-3-0)
1:13pm ET (6:13pm BST): Tyrrell Hatton (8-4-2)/Matt Fitzpatrick (3-8-0) won 1UP vs Sam Burns (1-3-1)/Patrick Cantlay (6-4-2)
Day 3: Sunday 28 September
12 singles matches: Starting from 12:02pm ET (5:02pm BST) to 2:03pm ET (6:03pm BST).
Times: ET/BST
- Match 1: 12:02/17:02: Cameron Young (2-1-0) v Justin Rose (16-9-3)
- Match 2: 12:13/17:13: Justin Thomas (8-6-2) v Tommy Fleetwood (11-3-2)
- Match 3: 12:24/17:24: Bryson DeChambeau (3-6-1) v Tommy Fleetwood (11-3-2)
- Match 4: 12:35/17:35: Scottie Scheffler (2-6-3) v Rory McIlroy (19-13-5)
- Match 5: 12:46/17:46: Patrick Cantlay (6-4-2) v Ludvig Aberg (3-4-0)
- Match 6: 12:57/17:57: Xander Schauffele (6-4-0) v Jon Rahm (9-4-3)
- Match 7: 13:08/18:08: JJ Spaun (1-1-0) v Sepp Straka (2-3-0)
- Match 8: 13:19/18:19: Russell Henley (0-2-0) v Shane Lowry (3-3-2)
- Match 9: 13:30/18:30: Ben Griffin (0-1-0) v Rasmus Hojgaard (0-1-0)
- Match 10: 13:41/18:41: Collin Morikawa (4-5-1) v Tyrrell Hatton (8-4-2)
- Match 11: 13:52/18:52: Sam Burns (1-3-1) v Bob MacIntyre (3-1-1)
- Match 12: 14:03/19:03: Harris English (1-4-0) v Viktor Hovland (4-5-3)
The trophy presentation is scheduled for 6:00pm ET (11pm BST).
