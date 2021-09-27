Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka celebrated the USA’s dominant performance at the Ryder Cup by putting their rivalry behind them with a hug at the closing ceremony.

Questions over the USA’s team spirit coming into the tournament had been centred on the pair’s frosty relationship, which had intensified over the past year.

But unlike previous displays at the matchday event, the USA were a united force as they secured a record-breaking victory over the Europeans at Whistling Straights - with both DeChambeau and Koepka winning their singles matches on Sunday.

The USA team were in a jubilant mood as they celebrated the 19-9 win and as their winning press conference was about to wrap up, Justin Thomas invited both players to hug it out in front of the Ryder Cup trophy.

“Before this is all over we should have Brooks and Bryson hug in the middle of the room, to show how much of a team we are,” he said.

The USA team then broke out into signing, “Why can’t we be friends?”, as the two major champions shook hands and hugged in front of their teammates.

After the tournament, USA captain Steve Stricker revealed that the pair had wanted to play together on Friday and Saturday in the foursomes or fourballs.

“The team had a mission this week and you could tell, they played great and they came together. I mean, Brooks and Bryson wanted to play together; that’s how much it came together,” he said.

“That shows a lot about this whole team.”