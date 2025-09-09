Luke Donald hints at Ryder Cup pairings with BMW PGA Championship tee times
Team Europe’s skipper will hope his players can bond during the first two rounds at the Wentworth tournament
Luke Donald may have hinted at some of his Ryder Cup 2025 pairings after the tee times for the BMW PGA Championship were released.
Team Europe’s leader had used the Wentworth tournament to experiment with pairings before the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone.
And just weeks away from the Bethpage Black rematch against Team USA, some of Donald’s stars have been matched up together for the first two rounds of this week’s DP World Tour event.
Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry and Jon Rahm are together, while Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood will play 36 holes together at least this week, with defending champion Billy Horschel the third member of their group. A potential new pairing in New York could be Ludvig Aberg and Matt Fitzpatrick, with the wildcard picks playing together this week alongside Hideki Matsuyama.
Viktor Hovland is paired with rookie Rasmus Hojgaard, with Ryder Cup 2027 hopeful Marco Penge completing the pairing. Robert MacIntyre and Tyrrell Hatton are together, with heavy-hitter Ryan Fox rounding out the group.
BMW PGA Championship - Rounds 1 and 2 tee times
06:40 - 10:40 Tom VAILLANT FRA; Thomas AIKEN RSA; Ivan CANTERO ESP
06:50 - 10:50 Marcel SCHNEIDER GER; Jeong weon KO FRA; Angel AYORA ESP
07:00 - 11:00 Gavin GREEN MAS; David MICHELUZZI AUS; Jayden SCHAPER RSA
07:10 - 11:10 Brandon STONE RSA; Haotong LI CHN; Aaron COCKERILL CAN
07:20 - 11:25 Johannes VEERMAN USA; Dylan FRITTELLI; Dale WHITNELL ENG
07:30 - 11:35; Jhonattan VEGAS VEN; Connor SYME SCO; Martin COUVRA FRA
07:40 - 11:45 Antoine ROZNER FRA; Michael KIM USA; Nicolai VON DELLINGSHAUSEN GER
07:50 - 11:55 Padraig HARRINGTON IRL; Joaquin NIEMANN CHI; Daniel BROWN ENG;
08:00 - 12:05 Francesco MOLINARI ITA; Harry HALL ENG; Si Woo KIM KOR
08:15 - 12:15 Matt WALLACE ENG; Min Woo LEE AUS; Aaron RAI ENG
08:25 - 12:25 Laurie CANTER ENG; Adam SCOTT AUS; Brooks KOEPKA USA
08:35 - 12:35 Justin ROSE ENG; Tommy FLEETWOOD ENG; Billy HORSCHEL USA
08:45 - 12:45 Hideki MATSUYAMA JPN; Ludvig ÅBERG SWE; Matt FITZPATRICK ENG
08:55 - 13:00 Nicolai HØJGAARD DEN; Patrick REED USA; John PARRY ENG
09:05 - 13:10 Patrick RODGERS USA; Romain LANGASQUE FRA; Eugenio CHACARRA ESP
09:15 - 13:20 Erik VAN ROOYEN RSA; Elvis SMYLIE AUS; Ryan GERARD USA
09:25 - 13:30 Richard MANSELL ENG; Ewen FERGUSON SCO; Tom MCKIBBIN NIR
09:35 - 13:40 Jacques KRUYSWIJK RSA; Angel HIDALGO ESP; Dan BRADBURY ENG
09:50 - 13:50 Rasmus NEERGAARD-PETERSEN DEN; Paul O'HARA SCO; Sam BAIRSTOW ENG
10:00 - 14:00 Joe DEAN ENG; Calum HILL SCO; Dylan NAIDOO RSA
10:10 - 14:10 Jordan GUMBERG USA; Yannik PAUL GER; Shubhankar SHARMA IND
10:20 - 14:20 Oliver LINDELL FIN; Brandon ROBINSON THOMPSON ENG; Kazuma KOBORI NZL
10:30 - 14:30 Ricardo GOUVEIA POR; Fabrizio ZANOTTI PAR; Darren FICHARDT RSA
10:40 - 06:40 Kiradech APHIBARNRAT THA; Manuel ELVIRA ESP; Scott JAMIESON SCO
10:50 - 06:50 Ben SCHMIDT ENG; Richie RAMSAY SCO; Marcus KINHULT SWE
11:00 - 07:00 Andy SULLIVAN ENG; Ugo COUSSAUD FRA; Alex FITZPATRICK ENG
11:15 - 07:10 Matthew JORDAN ENG; Casey JARVIS RSA; Joakim LAGERGREN SWE
11:25 - 07:20 Jeff WINTHER DEN; Zander LOMBARD RSA; Francesco LAPORTA ITA
11:35 - 07:30 Adrian MERONK POL; Frederic LACROIX FRA; David RAVETTO FRA
11:45 - 07:40 Marcel SIEM GER; Nacho ELVIRA ESP; Julien GUERRIER FRA
11:55 - 07:50 Bernd WIESBERGER AUT; Dean BURMESTER RSA; Adrian OTAEGUI UAE
12:05 - 08:00 Matti SCHMID GER; Grant FORREST SCO; Adrien SADDIER FRA
12:15 - 08:15 Danny WILLETT ENG; Keita NAKAJIMA JPN; Corey CONNERS CAN
12:25 - 08:25 Viktor HOVLAND NOR; Rasmus HØJGAARD DEN; Marco PENGE ENG
12:35 - 08:35 Robert MACINTYRE SCO; Tyrrell HATTON ENG; Ryan FOX NZL
12:45 - 08:45 Rory MCILROY NIR; Shane LOWRY IRL; Jon RAHM ESP
13:00 - 08:55 Kristoffer REITAN NOR; Thriston LAWRENCE RSA; Thomas DETRY BEL
13:10 - 09:05 Alex NOREN SWE; Matteo MANASSERO ITA; Luke DONALD ENG
13:20 - 09:15 Niklas NORGAARD DEN; Thomas PIETERS BEL; Jordan SMITH ENG
13:30 - 09:25 Matthieu PAVON FRA; Pablo LARRAZÁBAL ESP; Jorge CAMPILLO ESP
13:40 - 09:35 Guido MIGLIOZZI ITA; Daniel HILLIER NZL; Ryggs JOHNSTON USA
13:50 - 09:50 Alejandro DEL REY ESP; Yuto KATSURAGAWA JPN; Shaun NORRIS RSA
14:00 - 10:00 Darius VAN DRIEL NED; Todd CLEMENTS ENG; Simon FORSSTRÖM SWE
14:10 - 10:10 Andrea PAVAN ITA; Joost LUITEN NED; Sean CROCKER USA
14:20 - 10:20 Maximilian KIEFFER GER; Matthew BALDWIN ENG; Alfredo GARCIA-HEREDIA ESP
14:30 - 10:30 Jason SCRIVENER AUS; Marcus ARMITAGE ENG; Callum SHINKWIN ENG
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments