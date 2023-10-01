Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Ryder Cup concludes today as Europe aim to see through a 10.5-5.5 advantage during Sunday singles.

But Patrick Cantlay has given the USA hope with a thrilling conclusion to day two to take down Rory McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick.

The margin of victory in 2021 was the biggest in the modern era of the Ryder Cup, and seven of the 12 players from historic win have returned to try and defend the trophy for the USA, but it will take a monumental effort to retain the cup.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the Ryder Cup live on Sky Sports. Subscribers can also stream the event via the Sky Go app.

Final Day - Sunday 1 October: Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event have live coverage of the final day from 9am.

What is the schedule for the Ryder Cup?

Sunday 1 October: 12 singles matches before closing ceremony.

Sunday singles (12 players tee off every 12 minutes (approximately 17:00 finish).

1 10:35 Jon Rahm v Scottie Scheffler

2 10:47 Viktor Hovland v Collin Morikawa

3 10:59 Justin Rose v Patrick Cantlay

4 11:11 Rory McIlroy v Sam Burns

5 11:23 Matt Fitzpatrick v Max Homa

6 11:35 Tyrrell Hatton v Brian Harman

7 11:47 Ludvig Aberg v Brooks Koepka

8 11:59 Sepp Straka v Justin Thomas

9 12:11 Nicolai Hojgaard v Xander Schauffele

10 12:23 Shane Lowry v Jordan Spieth

11 12:35 Tommy Fleetwood v Rickie Fowler

12 12:47 Robert MacIntyre v Wyndham Clark

Who are the captains?

The 2023 Ryder Cup will feature two new captains. The United States will be led by Zach Johnson, two-time major winner and five-time player at the event, while Luke Donald will guide Europe - the Englishman replaced Henrik Stenson in the role after the Swedish player was stripped of the captaincy after electing to join LIV Golf.

Who are the vice-captains?

Europe: Thomas Bjorn, Edoardo Molinari, Nicolas Colsaerts, Jose Maria Olazabal

USA: Steve Stricker, Davis Love III, Jim Furyk, Fred Couples, Stewart Cink

The teams

Europe: Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland), John Rahm (Spain), Victor Hovland (Norway), Tyrrell Hatton (England), Robert MacIntyre (Scotland), Matt Fitzpatrick (England), Tommy Fleetwood (England), Sepp Straka (Austria), Justin Rose (England), Shane Lowry (Ireland), Nicolai Højgaard (Denmark), Ludvig Åberg (Sweden)

USA: Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clarke, Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa, Xander Schauffele, Sam Burns, Rickie Fowler, Brooks Koepka, Collin Morikawa, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas

How were the teams selected?

Europe’s 12-player squad was selected differently this year, with Donald afforded six captain’s picks, three more than his predecessor had for Whistling Straits. The six automatic selections comprised three golfers apiece from the European and World points lists.

The US, meanwhile, retained the same process: six qualifiers from the Ryder Cup points list and then six players of Johnson’s choosing.

