Scottie Scheffler heads into the 2024 edition of The Masters as the heavy favourite to win, but with his wife Meredith only weeks away from giving birth to their first child, has left a clear message that he’ll depart at a moment’s notice if necessary.

The current world No.1 ranked male player ahead of fellow fancied Masters candidate Rory McIlroy - himself bidding to land a career grand slam - Scheffler comes into the tournament at Augusta National in great form, having won the Players Championship in March and since finished T2 at the Texas Children’s Houston Open.

He also won The Masters itself in 2022 and finished in the top 10 last year, with all four of his appearances at Augusta National so far yielding a top-20 finish.

During the Par 3 Contest ahead of the opening day this time around, Scheffler had his sister Sara with him to caddy, reported the Augusta Chronicle. Asked by a reporter during his round what his plans were for if Meredith went into labour, Scheffler’s response was unequivocal.

“I’ll be out of here! I think first child wins over quite a... over many things in my life,” he replied.

Meredith notably caddied for Scheffler in both 2022 and 2023 during the Par 3 family day and he has previously said she’s “learning” about the game during their time together, having not previously been a golf fan. And although she is not due until nearer the end of the month, Scottie said his wife is “resting up” and that he knows if the call comes then it’s an important one - even if he’s heading into the final stretch top of the leaderboard.

“If she calls me while I’m on the 17th, then I better go home,” he told ESPN.

Meredith caddied for Scottie Scheffler on the Par 3 day in 2023 ( Getty Images )

“It’s going to be pretty wild. I don’t think it’s hit either of us quite yet, but it’s an exciting time for us as a family,” Scheffer previously said to Golf Digest. “It’s been a pretty exciting last seven months or so, and we’re looking forward to hopefully getting the baby out of there nice and healthy and with a healthy momma, and then we’ll go from there.”

Similarly, Sam Burns is also awaiting the birth of his first child with wife Caroline, and is likewise reported to have said he’ll leave Augusta and head home if the call comes that the baby is on the way. Their child is due in just over a week, meaning the 50/1 shot to win the tournament might end up being the more likely recipient of a get-home-quick call.