Investigation launched as statue of golf legend Seve Ballesteros vanishes

Spanish authorities have launched an investigation following the theft of a statue commemorating golf legend Seve Ballesteros from his hometown of Pedrena, near Santander in northern Spain's Cantabria region.

The Marina de Cudeyo Town Council confirmed the "unfortunate event" on Sunday via social media, stating that "Everything indicates that it was a theft."

Local police told Reuters the life-size bronze tribute, a focal point in tiny Pedrena, vanished sometime over the weekend.

The sculpture, created in 2009 by Salvador García Ceballos and permanently installed in La Barquería Park in 2017, depicts Ballesteros in one of his most characteristic poses.

It shows him with his fist raised in a triumphant gesture, famously seen after his 1984 British Open victory at St Andrews.

Police are now working to identify those responsible and recover the monument.

A statue of Seve Ballesteros has disappeared from his hometown ( getty images )

The town council has appealed to the public on Facebook, urging: "If anyone has observed any suspicious activity, especially in the last 24 hours, please report it to the police."

Ballesteros is widely regarded as one of golf’s most charismatic figures ever and enjoyed considerable success during his career.

The Spanish star won five majors between 1979 and 1988, including The Open on three occasions (1979, 1984, 1988). He also won The Masters in 1980 and 1983.

Ballesteros also had a formidable Ryder Cup record, winning 22.5 points from his 37 matches to place him fifth overall on the all-time European points list.

He was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 1999 before announcing his retirement in 2007.

Ballesteros was diagnosed with a malignant brain tumour the following year after losing consciousness at an airport in his homeland.

Following lengthy treatment after his brain cancer diagnosis, Ballesteros passed away at the age of 54 in May 2011 in his hometown of Pedrena.