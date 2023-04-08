Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Masters has been suspended during the third round with Brooks Koepka leading by four shots.

Play was suspended at a drenched Augusta National following a sustained downfall throughout Saturday.

Koepka led Jon Rahm by four shots, with amateur Sam Bennett a further three strokes behind.

There was then an evacuation siren sounding around the property, alerting the spectators to leave the course.

A statement read: “Due to inclement weather conditions, the third round has been officially suspended for the rest of the day as of 3:15 p.m. EDT.”

The break in play should help the leaders, especially Rahm, after a lengthy day saw the Spaniard finish half his second round after play was suspended on Friday too.