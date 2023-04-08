Jump to content

The Masters suspended during third round due to waterlogged course

Augusta National has been hit with a sustained downfall throughout Saturday

Jack Rathborn
Saturday 08 April 2023 21:37
The Masters has been suspended during the third round with Brooks Koepka leading by four shots.

Play was suspended at a drenched Augusta National following a sustained downfall throughout Saturday.

Koepka led Jon Rahm by four shots, with amateur Sam Bennett a further three strokes behind.

There was then an evacuation siren sounding around the property, alerting the spectators to leave the course.

A statement read: “Due to inclement weather conditions, the third round has been officially suspended for the rest of the day as of 3:15 p.m. EDT.”

The break in play should help the leaders, especially Rahm, after a lengthy day saw the Spaniard finish half his second round after play was suspended on Friday too.

