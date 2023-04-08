The Masters 2023 LIVE: Leaderboard and scores as Brooks Koepka holds third round lead
Day three of the Masters has seen the delayed second round conclude with Brooks Koepka holding a two-shot lead
Day Three of the Masters saw Brooks Koepka finish two shots clear after 36 holes on -12, while Jon Rahm is just two shots back.
Tiger Woods made the cut, but the adverse weather on a drenched Augusta National saw Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and other big names send packing.
Last year’s champion Scottie Scheffler is still in it, but faces an uphill task to reel in Koepka, with nine shots to make up, while Sam Bennett is the leading amateur on -8 and hopes to make history as the first amateur to claim the green jacket.
The first major of the golfing year will also be defined by the return of 18 LIV Golf defectors who have been granted permission to compete in all four majors this season. With relations between LIV golfers and critics of the Saudi-funded breakaway series sour at best, four days of heated competition at Augusta National are likely.
Follow live scores, updates and the third round leaderboard below:
Rain changing the game
It’s not raining out there right now but it sure did have an affect things earlier today as the second round was being finished. Rahm’s driving distance dropped 19 yards between the two rounds while Woods’ distance off the tee dropped a mighty 61 yards!
Early birdie for Day
Morikawa -6 (2), Viktor Hovland -5 (2), Jason Day -6 (2)
Jason Day has clearly put to bed his demons from the end of the second round yesterday. He pours one in for birdie and moves to six under. Viktor Hovland has really struggled since the first round with the putter and that continues as his birdie chances goes missing. Morikawa went in the bunker off the tee and has to settle for par.
Into the top 10 for Mickelson
Mickelson -5 (3)
Hands up who would have predicted Phil Mickelson inside the top ten at this stage? Not me...but he rolls in a birdie at the third and he’s into a tie for 7th at five under.
Woods bogeys 10th
Woods +4 (1*) * Indicates 10th Tee Start
Up ahead on the back nine and Woods hasn't made the best of starts. His second shot falls off the front of the green and he’s unable to get up and down to save par. An early bogey for him.
Koepka -12, Rahm -10, Bennett (a) -7
All three fail to find the green in regulation. Koepka and Rahm end up short of the green and give themselves chances of par. Bennett finds himself in the bunker and he’s not got a lot of green to work with.
It’s not his finest wedge out of the sand and he’s got a long par save....which he can’t make - an early bogey for the amateur.
Koepka makes his short par putt and so does Rahm.
Bogey for Young
Burns -6 (2), Spieth -4 (2), Young -5 (2)
Cam Young made a nice start with birdie but he’s found the hazard with his tee shot on the second. He gives himself a look at a par save but can’t make it - he’ll drop back to five under.
Spieth leaves his birdie putt short and makes par while Burns makes no mistake and moves to six under with a birdie.
Missed chance for Morikawa, Hovland bogey
Morikawa -6 (1), Viktor Hovland -5 (1), Jason Day -5 (1)
The penultimate group are underway and Morikaway lights up the action early on with a dart of an iron into the first green but he can’t make the most of it and makes par. Day follows suit but it’s an early dropped shot for Hovland with another poor chip - for a man of his quality it sure is remarkable how often that part of his game lets him down.
Woods is off
Woods +3
He’s starting on the tenth but Tiger is underway. It will be interesting to see how his body holds up over the next 18 but he’ll keep plugging away regardless.
Strap in folks
Koepka (-12), Rahm (-10), Bennett (a) (-8)
It’s time for the main event as the final group approaches the tee box. Kopekpa is up the right first before Rahm’s goes well right and crashes off a tree - a lucky break for the Spaniard as it bounces back towards the rough.
The amateur Bennett gets underway - it’s a nervy swing and he joins Rahm in the right rough.
Bogey trouble for Scott
Scott E (6), Smith -2 (6)
He’s a Masters champion here in years gone by but it’s not the greatest start by the Australian. He follows up a birdie on five with a wayward tee shot on six and it’s another bogey to drop him back to even par. Cam Smith makes par and he remains at two under.
