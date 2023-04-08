✕ Close Who will win The Masters? | You Ask The Questions

Day Three of the Masters saw Brooks Koepka finish two shots clear after 36 holes on -12, while Jon Rahm is just two shots back.

Tiger Woods made the cut, but the adverse weather on a drenched Augusta National saw Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and other big names send packing.

Last year’s champion Scottie Scheffler is still in it, but faces an uphill task to reel in Koepka, with nine shots to make up, while Sam Bennett is the leading amateur on -8 and hopes to make history as the first amateur to claim the green jacket.

The first major of the golfing year will also be defined by the return of 18 LIV Golf defectors who have been granted permission to compete in all four majors this season. With relations between LIV golfers and critics of the Saudi-funded breakaway series sour at best, four days of heated competition at Augusta National are likely.

Follow live scores, updates and the third round leaderboard below: