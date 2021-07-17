The Open 2021 LIVE: Leaderboard and latest golf updates from third round at Royal St George’s
Follow all the action live from the third round as The Open 2021 continues at Royal St George’s.
Louis Oosthuizen takes a two-shot lead into the third round after breaking the Open scoring record at the halfway stage with rounds of 64 and 65, but a bunched field remains in close pursuit. That pack is led by Collin Morikawa, who posted a stunning 64 himself on Friday, while 2017 champion Jordan Spieth is one further back as he aims to win his fifth major. Several other high-profile players made big moves on Friday, too, with world No 1 Dustin Johnson starting only four shots back, while Brooks Koepka’s race is hardly run either, with six shots separating him from the top of the leaderboard.
Andy Sullivan and Paul Casey remain in contention, even if the odds of an end to England’s 52-year wait for a winner on home soil seems likely to continue. Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy are among the earliest starters after disappointing performances. The weather over Sandwich is gloriously sunny and it promises to be another day of low scoring. Follow all the action live below:
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of The Open as Louis Oosthuizen takes a two-shot lead into the weekend.
The South African set a new scoring record for the halfway stage with opening rounds of 64 and 65 but faces fierce competition from a packed field in close pursuit, including major champions Collin Morikawa, Jordan Spieth and world No 1 Dustin Johnson.
The weather could not be more perfect in Sandwich on what promises to be a thrilling day’s play.
Round three
(all times BST, * denotes amateur)
09:20 Yuxin Lin (Chn)*,
09:30 Talor Gooch (US), Bryson DeChambeau (US)
09:40 Richard Mansell (Eng), Bernd Wiesberger (Aut)
09:50 Marcus Armitage (Eng), JC Ritchie (SA)
10:00 Ryosuke Kinoshinta (Jpn), Poom Saksansin (Tha)
10:10 Rickie Fowler (US), Antoine Rozner (Fra)
10:20 Brendan Steele (US), Robert MacIntyre (Sco)
10:30 Sam Burns (US), Harris English (US)
10:40 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Jason Kokrak (US)
10:50 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (SA), Sam Horsfield (Eng)
11:05 Rory McIlroy (NI), Richard Bland (Eng)
11:15 Benjamin Hebert (Fra), Xander Schauffele (US)
11:25 Padraig Harrington (Ire), Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng)
11:35 Kevin Streelman (US), Lanto Griffin (US)
11:45 Viktor Hovland (Nor), Joaquin Niemann (Chi)
11:55 Max Homa (US), Chan Kim (US)
12:05 Justin Thomas (US), Adam Scott (Aus)
12:15 Billy Horschel (US), Kevin Kisner (US)
12:25 Jazz Janewattananond (Tha), Mattias Schmid (Ger)*
12:35 Chez Reavie (US), Aaron Rai (Eng)
12:50 Jonathan Thomson (Eng), Lee Westwood (Eng)
13:00 Ian Poulter (Eng), Jack Senior (Eng)
13:10 Webb Simpson (US), Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)
13:20 Johannes Veerman (US), Matt Wallace (Eng)
13:30 Sergio Garcia (Spn), Byeong Hun An (S Kor)
13:40 Joel Dahmen (US), Justin Rose (Eng)
13:50 Dean Burmester (SA), Daniel Berger (US)
14:00 Shane Lowry (Ire), Brandt Snedeker (US)
14:10 Danny Willett (Eng), Brian Harman (US)
14:20 Corey Conners (Can), Cameron Smith (Aus)
14:35 Tony Finau (US), Ryan Fox (NZ)
14:45 Jon Rahm (Spn), Cameron Tringale (US)
14:55 Brooks Koepka (US), Mackenzie Hughes (Can)
15:05 Justin Harding (SA), Paul Casey (Eng)
15:15 Marcel Siem (Ger), Andy Sullivan (Eng)
15:25 Daniel Van Tonder (SA), Emiliano Grillo (Arg)
15:35 Dustin Johnson (US), Scottie Scheffler (US)
15:45 Jordan Spieth (US), Dylan Frittelli (SA)
15:55 Louis Oosthuizen (SA), Collin Morikawa (US)
