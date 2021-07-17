✕ Close Morikawa praises fans after second round 64 at The Open

Follow all the action live from the third round as The Open 2021 continues at Royal St George’s.

Louis Oosthuizen takes a two-shot lead into the third round after breaking the Open scoring record at the halfway stage with rounds of 64 and 65, but a bunched field remains in close pursuit. That pack is led by Collin Morikawa, who posted a stunning 64 himself on Friday, while 2017 champion Jordan Spieth is one further back as he aims to win his fifth major. Several other high-profile players made big moves on Friday, too, with world No 1 Dustin Johnson starting only four shots back, while Brooks Koepka’s race is hardly run either, with six shots separating him from the top of the leaderboard.

Andy Sullivan and Paul Casey remain in contention, even if the odds of an end to England’s 52-year wait for a winner on home soil seems likely to continue. Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy are among the earliest starters after disappointing performances. The weather over Sandwich is gloriously sunny and it promises to be another day of low scoring. Follow all the action live below: