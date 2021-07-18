✕ Close "Major near misses are inspiration" - Open leader Oosthuizen

Follow all the action live as Louis Oosthuizen takes a one-shot lead into the final round of The Open 2021.

The South African, who broke the low-scoring record at the halfway stage, did not reach those same spectacular heights on Saturday but battled valiantly nonetheless to a round of 69 that keeps his hopes of a wire-to-wire victory intact. He will be paired with Collin Morikawa again in the final group after the 24-year-old Open debutant recovered from a shaky start with four birdies in the space of eight holes, and the young American has already proved he has what it takes to win a major after becoming the third-youngest PGA champion in history last year.

Jordan Spieth had shared the lead for much of the third round after a spectacular start but the 2017 champion was left infuriated after missing a two-foot putt on the 18th green that leaves him three back. Corey Conners and Scottie Scheffler lie one shot further adrift, but Jon Rahm may have too much ground to recover as the US Open champion starts the final round five shots back. Follow all the action from what promises to be a thrilling afternoon at Royal St George’s: