The Open 2021 LIVE: Leaderboard and latest golf updates from final round at Royal St George’s
Follow all the action live from Royal St George’s
Follow all the action live as Louis Oosthuizen takes a one-shot lead into the final round of The Open 2021.
The South African, who broke the low-scoring record at the halfway stage, did not reach those same spectacular heights on Saturday but battled valiantly nonetheless to a round of 69 that keeps his hopes of a wire-to-wire victory intact. He will be paired with Collin Morikawa again in the final group after the 24-year-old Open debutant recovered from a shaky start with four birdies in the space of eight holes, and the young American has already proved he has what it takes to win a major after becoming the third-youngest PGA champion in history last year.
Jordan Spieth had shared the lead for much of the third round after a spectacular start but the 2017 champion was left infuriated after missing a two-foot putt on the 18th green that leaves him three back. Corey Conners and Scottie Scheffler lie one shot further adrift, but Jon Rahm may have too much ground to recover as the US Open champion starts the final round five shots back. Follow all the action from what promises to be a thrilling afternoon at Royal St George’s:
THE OPEN 2021: OOSTHUIZEN HOLDS ONE-SHOT LEAD
Louis Oosthuizen hard to cling on for a while during a shaky back-nine yesterday afternoon, but the South African retains a one-shot lead over Collin Morikawa, while Jordan Spieth’s abysmal putt at 18 means he’s not three shots back. Here’s our report from yesterday:
Louis Oosthuizen takes slender lead into final round at The Open
The South African faces competition from Collin Morikawa and Jordan Spieth at Royal St George’s
THE OPEN 2021: FINAL ROUND
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage as Louis Oosthuizen takes a one-shot lead into the final round of The Open. The South African, who has finished as a runner-up six times at the majors since lifting the Claret Jug in 2010, is attempting to become the first wire-to-wire winner since Rory McIlroy but will have to fend off competition from Collin Morikawa and Jordan Spieth on a scorching Sunday in Sandwich.
Round four
(all times BST, * denotes amateur)
08:00 Kevin Kisner (US)
08:10 Richard Mansell (Eng), Poom Saksansin (Tha)
08:20 Sam Burns (US), Rickie Fowler (US)
08:30 Yuxin Lin (Chn), Brendan Steele (US)
08:40 Jazz Janewattananond (Tha), Chan Kim (US)
08:50 Richard Bland (Eng), Padraig Harrington (Ire)
09:00 Ryosuke Kinoshita (Jpn), J. C. Ritchie (SA)
09:10 Bryson DeChambeau (US), Chez Reavie (US)
09:20 Billy Horschel (US), Adam Scott (Aus)
09:30 Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Xander Schauffele (US)
09:45 Harris English (US), Jonathan Thomson (Eng)
09:55 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Benjamin Hebert (Fra)
10:05 Marcus Armitag (Eng)e, Bernd Wiesberger (Aut)
10:15 Byeong-Hun An (Kor), Sergio Garcia (Spa)
10:25 Johannes Veerman (US), Jack Senior (Eng)
10:35 Matthias Schmid (Ger), Lee Westwood (Eng)
10:45 Max Homa (US), Justin Thomas (US)
10:55 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (SA), Ian Poulter (Eng)
11:05 Rory McIlroy (NI), Sam Horsfield (Eng)
11:15 Tony Finau (US), Daniel van Tonder (SA)
11:30 Dean Burmester (SA), Brandt Snedeker (US)
11:40 Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Viktor Hovland (Nor)
11:50 Talor Gooch (US), Antoine Rozner (Fra)
12:00 Ryan Fox (NZ), Brooks Koepka (US)
12:10 Brian Harman (US), Justin Rose (Eng)
12:20 Aaron Rai (Eng), Matt Wallace (Eng)
12:30 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Lanto Griffin (US)
12:40 Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Dustin Johnson (US)
12:50 Cameron Tringale (US), Danny Willett (Eng)
13:00 Joel Dahmen (US), Jason Kokrak (US)
13:15 Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Andy Sullivan (Eng)
13:25 Paul Casey (Eng), Shane Lowry (Ire)
13:35 Daniel Berger (US), Webb Simpson (US)
13:45 Kevin Streelman (US), Marcel Siem (Ger)
13:55 Justin Harding (SA), Cameron Smith (Aus)
14:05 Dylan Frittelli (SA), Mackenzie Hughes (Can)
14:15 Jon Rahm (Spa), Scottie Scheffler (US)
14:25 Corey Conners (Can), Jordan Spieth (US)
14:35 Collin Morikawa (US), Louis Oosthuizen (SA)
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies