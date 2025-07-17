The Open tee times moved to avoid disruption with band parade in Portrush, R&A confirms

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Third round tee times at The Open at Royal Portrush will be moved slightly to accommodate a planned band parade in the town on Saturday evening.

R&A Chief Executive Mark Darbon has confirmed the adjustment to the schedule, which is likely to be “around 15 minutes”.

The Portrush Sons of Ulster are holding a parade on Saturday evening and more than 60 bands are due to participate in the march, which is due to begin shortly after play finishes on Saturday, which could clash with tens of thousands of golfers travelling home.

The final groups will attract large amounts of spectators as the leaders conclude the penultimate round of the championship, meaning an even busier town centre as fans depart the Dunluce Links.

After requests to postpone the parade were rejected, Darbon has revealed a change in plan after a “collaborative” effort with multiple parties.

"We realise we are a guest in the communities we visit and on many cases there are concurrent events around the action in the venue," he said. "We've worked collaboratively with multiple agency groups to ensure both events can run as seamlessly as possible.

"We're making a slight tweak to Saturday tee times - nothing major, 15 minutes or so earlier - but the weather can play a big role so it's hard to be specific about finishing times."

Darbon also confirmed the R&A has made a payment to ensure minimal disruption: "We're contributing to costs to ensure the seamless running of both events."

The R&A has concerns over the large crowds set to descend on the town from 8pm at the end of day three’s play, with thousands already waiting for the band to begin just 15 minutes later.

TUV politician Allister Kyle confirmed the band had agreed to switch the band’s start time from 8pm to 8:30pm, though any further delay is impossible due to the mandatory 11pm curfew on parading.

An alternative route has also been agreed after conversations with the R&A.