The Open 2023: Tee times and schedule for Round 4 including Brian Harman, Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy
The Open Championship enters the final round with Brian Harman and Jon Rahm in contention at Royal Liverpool
Brian Harman leads The Open Championship by five shots heading into the final round at Hoylake.
Despite the rain, fans were treated to a captivating moving day on Saturday, with Cameron Young, Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland and Jason Day among those making a push to eat into Brian Harman’s five-shot lead at the half-way stage of this major.
Tommy Fleetwood lost ground after starting five shots off the lead, a level-par round sees him now seven shots off the lead. While Rory McIlroy was unable to mount enough momentum to move into contention and begins Sunday nine shots off Harman.
“I got off to a rough start, but I stayed the ship,” Harman said. “I hit a bunch of good ones coming down the stretch. ... I was out there trying to hit every shot the best I could, and I did an OK job with that.” Here are the tee times for the fourth round at Royal Liverpool:
Round 4: Sunday 23 July (all times BST)
7.45 Christo Lamprecht (A), Danny Willett
7.55 Scott Stallings, Zack Fischer
8.05 Bryson DeChambeau, Andrew Putnam
8.15 Padraig Harrington, Robert MacIntyre
8.25 Adrian Otaegui, Adrian Meronk
8.35 Gary Woodland, Brandon Robinson Thompson
8.45 Brooks Koepka, Scottie Scheffler
8.55 Thriston Lawrence, Marcel Siem
9.10 Kurt Kitayama, Richie Ramsay
9.20 Victor Perez, Adam Scott
9.30 Matthew Southgate, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
9.40 Zach Johnson, Hurly Long
9.50 Louis Oosthuizen, David Lingmerth
10.00 Laurie Canter, Alex Noren
10.10 Abraham Ancer, Oliver Wilson
10.20 Thomas Pieters, Joost Luiten
10.35 Jordan Smith, Rikuya Hoshino
10.45 Sami Välimäki, Ryan Fox
19 10.55 Brendon Todd, JT Poston
11.05 Guido Migliozzi, Michael Stewart
11.15 Stewart Cink, Henrik Stenson
11.25 Wyndham Clark, Richard Bland
11.35 Alexander Bjork, Byeong Hun An
11.45 Corey Conners, Tyrrell Hatton
12.00 Patrick Reed, Cameron Smith
12.10 Xander Schaufele, Patrick Cantlay
12.20 Rickie Fowler, Min Woo Lee
12.30 Jordan Spieth, Max Homa
12.40 Hideki Matsuyama, Romain Langasque
12.50 Sungjae Im, Matthew Fitzpatrick
1.00 Emiliano Grillo, Rory McIlroy
1.10 Matthew Jordan, Nicolai Højgaard
1.25 Tom Kim, Thomas Detry
1.35 Shubhankar Sharma, Alex Fitzpatrick
1.45 Tommy Fleetwood, Sepp Straka
1.55 Jason Day, Antoine Rozner
2.05 Viktor Hovland, Jon Rahm
2.15 Cameron Young, Brian Harman
