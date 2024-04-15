Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Tommy Fleetwood rues lack of ‘fireworks’ after recording best Masters finish

The Englishman carded a final round 69 to tie for third, but felt like he missed opportunities to mount a true challenge

Phil Casey
Monday 15 April 2024 09:44
Tommy Fleetwood finished tied for third at Augusta
Tommy Fleetwood finished tied for third at Augusta (Getty Images)

Tommy Fleetwood was left to rue a lack of “fireworks” despite recording his best-ever finish in The Masters.

Fleetwood carded a final round of 69 at Augusta National to join Collin Morikawa and Max Homa in a tie for third, seven shots behind winner Scottie Scheffler.

“It was a nice round of golf,” Fleetwood said. “Of course to get into any kind of serious contention, I guess I needed a much lower one and I needed a few more fireworks. But the golf course isn’t giving much away.

“I had a bogey-free round today, which is amazing, and I made so few bogeys throughout the week, considering the conditions, which is such a positive, and I did so many good things.

“I think I look back on it and scorable holes probably cost me. I didn’t really birdie the par fives that much, so I’ll sort of look back on that and think I could have done better there.

“But overall I had a beautiful day today. I really enjoyed being out there. It’s Masters Sunday and I had a bogey-free round so there’s not much to complain about.”

Tommy Fleetwood hopes to build on an encouraging Augusta showing in the future (Getty Images)

Fleetwood, whose previous best result at Augusta was a tie for 14th in 2022 - when Scheffler won his first green jacket - added: “I’ve had some good rounds and there’s two or three years where I’ve been close to a good performance, and it hasn’t quite happened.

“I think a few times, back nine on Sunday, I haven’t played as well as I would have liked to, and was very aware of that today. I played it really, really well.

“Eighth time at the Masters, and this is my first top 10. Who knows if my time will ever come, but all I can do is keep trying to put myself there and keep having performances like this, and then we’ll see.”

PA

