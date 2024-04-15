Tommy Fleetwood rues lack of ‘fireworks’ after recording best Masters finish
The Englishman carded a final round 69 to tie for third, but felt like he missed opportunities to mount a true challenge
Tommy Fleetwood was left to rue a lack of “fireworks” despite recording his best-ever finish in The Masters.
Fleetwood carded a final round of 69 at Augusta National to join Collin Morikawa and Max Homa in a tie for third, seven shots behind winner Scottie Scheffler.
“It was a nice round of golf,” Fleetwood said. “Of course to get into any kind of serious contention, I guess I needed a much lower one and I needed a few more fireworks. But the golf course isn’t giving much away.
“I had a bogey-free round today, which is amazing, and I made so few bogeys throughout the week, considering the conditions, which is such a positive, and I did so many good things.
“I think I look back on it and scorable holes probably cost me. I didn’t really birdie the par fives that much, so I’ll sort of look back on that and think I could have done better there.
“But overall I had a beautiful day today. I really enjoyed being out there. It’s Masters Sunday and I had a bogey-free round so there’s not much to complain about.”
Fleetwood, whose previous best result at Augusta was a tie for 14th in 2022 - when Scheffler won his first green jacket - added: “I’ve had some good rounds and there’s two or three years where I’ve been close to a good performance, and it hasn’t quite happened.
“I think a few times, back nine on Sunday, I haven’t played as well as I would have liked to, and was very aware of that today. I played it really, really well.
“Eighth time at the Masters, and this is my first top 10. Who knows if my time will ever come, but all I can do is keep trying to put myself there and keep having performances like this, and then we’ll see.”
PA
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies