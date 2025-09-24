Justin Rose: Trump’s Ryder Cup appearance ‘great for golf’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Justin Rose called Donald Trump’s anticipated attendance on the opening day of the Ryder Cup as “great for golf” as the European team prepares to deal with the arrival of the US President on Friday.

Trump, an avid golf fan, has received an invite to Bethpage Black on Long Island, New York and plans to attend and support Team USA as Europe look to win the Ryder Cup away from home for just the second time since 2006.

Fans have been advised to arrive at the course as early as possible on Friday, with enhanced security measures in place. Trump’s attendance at the US Open men’s final earlier this month led to a delay of 37 minutes as fans queued to get through airport-style security screenings.

open image in gallery Justin Rose said he would love the opportunity to celebrate winning the Ryder Cup with Trump ( AP )

Rose, who is Europe’s oldest player at 45, said he is prepared for a “very intense and entertaining” afternoon on Friday, with the arrival of the US president set to increase what would already be a raucous and hostile atmosphere for the European team.

“Obviously he's going to bring certainly a lot of attention and patriotism to the event,” Rose said. “I don't think he's going to necessarily be on the tee box with us or roaming the course. I'm not sure there will be the continued distraction of it.

“Listen, it's great for golf that he's engaged in the game and obviously he brings a lot of eyeballs with him. Fan-wise, I'm sure Friday afternoon will be certainly very intense and entertaining.”

As well as the Ryder Cup and US Open, Trump also attended the Club World Cup final between Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain this summer, where he presented the trophy to the winning Chelsea team to the confusion of the players.

Rose added he that he would not mind if Trump ended up on stage if Europe held on to the Ryder Cup. “100 per cent, would love the opportunity to have that opportunity,” Rose said.

”Listen, I'm not sure he's going to want to be on the stage congratulating the team that sort of wins in his backyard. But of course, he's the President, ultimate respect, and that would be a great opportunity.”

open image in gallery US President Donald Trump plans to attend the Ryder Cup in New York ( PA Wire )

World No 1 Scottie Scheffler and Team USA Keegan Bradley captain said they were grateful for Trump’s support, although there are currently no plans for the President to speak with the tam directly before facing Europe.

Scheffler said: "The president is kind of funny. He loves the game of golf. He loves supporting golfers, and I get a call or a text from him sometimes after wins.

“He just loves the game of golf, and he's one of those guys when you're around him, he does such a good job of, like, feeding confidence into everybody around him.

"I don't think he has any plans to address us as a team, but I'm sure if things go well, we'll hear from him this week."

While Bradley added: "I'm deeply honored that the president of the United States is going to come support our team at the Ryder Cup. I think anytime you can be around a current president is a pretty phenomenal thing.

“But when you're representing your country at a place like Bethpage Black in New York, having the president there to support you is something that is just absolutely incredible. I'm really grateful to him for doing that for us.”