Donald Trump set for delayed Ryder Cup 2025 arrival on Friday
The US President is set to attend the Ryder Cup at Bethpage in New York on Friday
President Donald Trump is expected to delay his arrival at Bethpage Black for day one of the Ryder Cup 2025 to avoid extended delays for spectators.
The US President’s presence at the US Open earlier this month for Carlos Alcaraz v Jannik Sinner forced long security delays.
And organisers of the Ryder Cup hope a belated arrival will ease logistics to start the tournament, with Trump an avid golf fan and owner of a number of prestigious course around the world, including Turnberry in South Ayrshire.
The start of the men’s singles final was delayed by 37 minutes, with the first foursomes match on Friday scheduled to begin at 7:10am ET (12:10pm BST).
But Trump appears set to arrive in time for the second session of the day, with four fourballs matches set to take place from 12:25pm ET (5:25pm BST).
The PGA of America confirmed to ESPN that they would seek clarification about Trump's plans from the White House in the next 24 hours, with a hectic week on Long Island also involving the opening ceremony moved to Wednesday to contend with inclement weather.
PGA of America CEO Derek Sprague invited Trump to the Ryder Cup "a number of weeks ago."
World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler also confirmed that Trump was not due to speak to Keegan Bradley’s team before the start of the Ryder Cup.
He said: "The president is kind of funny. He loves the game of golf. He loves supporting golfers, and I get a call or a text from him sometimes after wins.
“He just loves the game of golf, and he's one of those guys when you're around him, he does such a good job of, like, feeding confidence into everybody around him.
"I don't think he has any plans to address us as a team, but I'm sure if things go well, we'll hear from him this week."
While Bradley added: "I'm deeply honored that the president of the United States is going to come support our team at the Ryder Cup. I think anytime you can be around a current president is a pretty phenomenal thing.
“But when you're representing your country at a place like Bethpage Black in New York, having the president there to support you is something that is just absolutely incredible. I'm really grateful to him for doing that for us.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments