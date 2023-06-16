(Getty Images)

Records were broken on a low-scoring first round at the 2023 US Open at Los Angeles Country Club as Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele set an outstanding early pace with both American’s getting into the clubhouse eight under par.

Fowler was the first to break the record for the lowest scoring round in US history before Schauffele joined him in the record books minutes later to take a share of the lead into round two.

Elsewhere, Rory McIlroy is just three shots behind despite a bogey on the last after an impressive round of 65 with world No 1 Scottie Scheffler (-3) and Masters champion Jon Rahm (-1) also in the red. Dustin Johnson, one of the stars of LIV golf, is right in contention too at six under par.

This tournament is the first time in 75 years that the US Open is being played in Los Angeles with LA Country Club hosting the event for the first time. A more challenging layout is expected for the players this afternoon but, with little wind expected, there may be more birdie opportunities on offer today.

Follow all the action from the 123rd US Open: