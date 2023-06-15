US Open 2023 LIVE: Leaderboard and latest updates from round one at Los Angeles Country Club
The third major of the year begins under the shadow of a planned PGA/LIV Golf merger
California plays host to the third major of the golfing year as a strong field takes to the course at Los Angeles Country Club for the 2023 US Open this week.
It is the first time in 75 years that the US Open is being played in the city with LA Country Club hosting the event for the first time. A challenging layout is expected for the players with low scores unlikely as the Californian course looks to test the contenders across four demanding rounds.
Brooks Koepka is among the favourites to back up his victory in the US PGA Championship but will face stern competition from the likes of world no.1 Scottie Scheffler and Masters champion Jon Rahm. Rory McIlroy cannot be discounted while Matt Fitzpatrick will be hoping to produce his best golf as he bids to defend his US Open title.
The unexpected news of a merger between the controversial Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series and the PGA Tour only adds to the anticipation though it will be a while before the full ramifications of the merger are realised.
Follow all the action from the 123rd US Open:
US Open 2023
Rickie Fowler is starting to hit his stride too. A third birdie in five holes sees his impressive start continue as he strides off the 14th green.
He’s within one of the lead.
US Open 2023
Jon Rahm finds the edge of the green on 13 after two shots. He’s got a long putt to the hole with a slight downhill roll and rattles his birdie effort.
As soon as the ball comes off the club Rahm knows he messed up and the ball flies 10-12 feet past the hole.
Jon Rahm looking forward to US Open test that has ‘everything’
Former champion Jon Rahm expects a combination of “fun and kicks in the teeth” as the Los Angeles Country Club prepares to host the 123rd US Open.
Rahm experienced the North Course in a prestigious college event 10 years ago, when world number seven Max Homa set the course record of 61, but most of the field have never tackled it before this week.
The restored 7,423-yard, par-70 layout on Wilshire Boulevard includes a 623-yard par five and two of its five par threes measure almost 300 yards, while even the par-three 15th – which can play as short as 80 yards – poses its own challenges.
Jon Rahm looking forward to US Open test that has ‘everything’
The difference in length between the longest and shortest par threes this week could be over 200 yards.
US Open 2023
Jon Rahm has dropped back. He had a putt to hold par on the 12th (his third hole) and trickled a slow shot down the hill. It holds out to the right and dribbles past.
Just behind him on the 10th hole Jacob Solomon picks up a share of the lead with a fine birdie. It’s two in a row for him now and he looks back to his best.
US Open 2023
Tyrell Hatton’s having a tricky day out there. He’s found himself in some shocking positions but has been fighting well to avoid plummeting down the leaderboard.
A wayward tee shot on the 13th flies off into the right rough and despite a nice recovery his putt to save par slides by.
US Open 2023
Movement on the leaderboard!
Jacob Solomon gets back the shot he gave up on the eighth to move within one of the lead. Kevin Streelman is also at two-under with Xander Schauffele alos joining this chasing pack.
Dylan Wu’s impressive start takes a hit with his first bogey and leaves Omar Morales as the outright leader.
US Open 2023
US Open 2023
Three birdies and three pars thru the first six holes for Dylan Wu sees him join Omar Morales at the top of the leaderboard. He’s got a simple technique when it comes to putting.
Line up, step into position then rock the shoulders back and forth with a slight bodily swivel. It’s working this afternoon for the 26-year-old.
US Open 2023
Rahm needs a pair of binoculars to locate the hole on the 11th green as he eyes up a consecutive birdie. He’s miles away from the cup but finds the right pace and leaves it within a foot to tidy up for a par.
Schauffele also knocks in for a three.
US Open 2023
Omar Morales has the solo lead!
The amateur continues to blaze his way into the US Open with an eagle putt on the eighth hole. He starts his putt slightly too straight and pulls the ball underneath the hole which elicits excited sighs of frustration from the onlooking crowd.
It’s a tap in for birdie though and Morales is now down at three-under par.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies