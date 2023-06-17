Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rory McIlroy is just two shots off the halfway lead heading into ‘moving day’ at the US Open as he looks to hunt down Rickie Fowler at the top of the leaderboard.

McIlroy covered his last nine holes in five under par to card a second round of 67 at Los Angeles Country Club, leaving him at -8 for the championship, as Fowler set the pace on -10 after a 68. Fowler, whose opening 62 equalled the lowest score in any men’s major, made eight birdies, six bogeys and just four pars to post a halfway total of 130, equalling the lowest in a US Open set by Martin Kaymer in 2014.

McIlroy will head out in the penultimate group of the day at 11.29pm BST alongside Xander Schauffele before Fowler and Wyndham Clark are the final duo to take to the course at 11.40pm BST.

Clark was a shot behind Fowler following a Friday 67, with Schauffle alongside McIlroy on eight-under after only managing to add a 70 to his opening 62. Harris English held outright fifth place on seven under with Dustin Johnson recovering from a quadruple-bogey eight on the second to remain six under, a total matched by Australia’s Min Woo Lee thanks to a superb 65.

Here are the tee times for the third round at Los Angeles Country Club:

Round three: Saturday, 17 June (all starting at hole one)

1733 Ryan Fox (Nzl)

1744 Adam Hadwin (Can), Jon Rahm (Esp)

1755 Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Shane Lowry (Irl)

1806 Ryo Ishikawa (Jpn), David Puig (Esp)

1817 Sebastian Munoz (Col), Ben Carr (USA) (a)

1828 Patrick Cantlay (USA), Russell Henley (USA)

1839 Cameron Young (USA), Padraig Harrington (Irl)

1850 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Aldrich Potgieter (Rsa) (a)

1901 Maxwell Moldovan (USA) (a), Sam Stevens (USA)

1917 Patrick Reed (USA), Sergio Garcia (Esp)

1928 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Kevin Streelman (USA)

1939 Adam Svensson (Can), Jordan Smith (Eng)

1950 Jacob Solomon (USA), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)

2001 Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Tom Kim (Kor)

2012 Collin Morikawa (USA), Gordon Sargent (USA) (a)

2023 Patrick Rodgers (USA), Yuto Katsuragawa (Jpn)

2034 Mackenzie Hughes (Can), Brooks Koepka (USA)

2045 Billy Horschel (USA), Sahith Theegala (USA)

2101 Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Viktor Hovland (Nor)

2112 Si Woo Kim (Kor), Bryson DeChambeau (USA)

2123 Ryan Gerard (USA), Keith Mitchell (USA)

2134 Sam Burns (USA), Austin Eckroat (USA)

2145 Andrew Putnam (USA), Eric Cole (USA)

2156 Romain Langasque (Fra), Nick Hardy (USA)

2207 Denny McCarthy (USA), Gary Woodland (USA)

2218 Dylan Wu (USA), Ryutaro Nagano (Jpn)

2229 Justin Suh (USA), Brian Harman (USA)

2245 Charley Hoffman (USA), Tony Finau (USA)

2256 Cameron Smith (Aus), Scottie Scheffler (USA)

2307 Sam Bennett (USA), Min Woo Lee (Aus)

2318 Dustin Johnson (USA), Harris English (USA)

2329 Xander Schauffele (USA), Rory McIlroy (Nir)

2340 Wyndham Clark (USA), Rickie Fowler (USA)