Rickie Fowler and Wyndham Clark sit atop a star-studded US Open leaderboard that includes Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler, setting the stage for a Hollywood ending to the drama unfolding at the Los Angeles Country Club this week

After an up-and-down front nine in Saturday’s third round, Fowler settled into a groove on the back nine and would have had the outright lead if his par putt on 18 hadn’t lipped out, leading to a frustrating bogey.

“Bummer to have that one slip away, but tomorrow is a whole new day,” Fowler said after grinding out a round of even-par 70. “Tomorrow is when the tournament starts.”

Fan favorite Fowler and lesser-known Clark are knotted at 10-under par with four-time major champion McIlroy one stroke back at nine-under and world number one Scheffler lurking three off the lead.

The eventual champion has been within four shots of the lead heading into the final round of the last 24 US Opens.

Final round tee times

Times are PDT/EST/BST (UK)