US Open tee times: Schedule for fourth and final round at LA Country Club today
Rory McIlroy is in the mix and plays the final round alongside world No1 Scottie Scheffler as they chase overnight co-leaders Rickie Fowler and Wyndham Clark
Rickie Fowler and Wyndham Clark sit atop a star-studded US Open leaderboard that includes Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler, setting the stage for a Hollywood ending to the drama unfolding at the Los Angeles Country Club this week
After an up-and-down front nine in Saturday’s third round, Fowler settled into a groove on the back nine and would have had the outright lead if his par putt on 18 hadn’t lipped out, leading to a frustrating bogey.
“Bummer to have that one slip away, but tomorrow is a whole new day,” Fowler said after grinding out a round of even-par 70. “Tomorrow is when the tournament starts.”
Fan favorite Fowler and lesser-known Clark are knotted at 10-under par with four-time major champion McIlroy one stroke back at nine-under and world number one Scheffler lurking three off the lead.
The eventual champion has been within four shots of the lead heading into the final round of the last 24 US Opens.
Final round tee times
Times are PDT/EST/BST (UK)
- 8.23am/11.23am/4.23pm - Ryo Ishikawa
- 8.34am/11.34am/4.34pm - Patrick Reed, Jacob Solomon
- 8.45am/11.45am/4.45pm - Adam Svensson, Maxwell Modovan (a)
- 8.56am/11.56am/4.56pm - Ben Carr (a), David Puig
- 9.07am/12.07pm/5.07pm - Romain Langasque, Aldrich Potgieter (a)
- 9.18am/12.18pm/5.18pm - Abraham Ancer, Adam Hadwin
- 9.29am/12.29pm/5.29pm - Ryan Gerard, Mackenzie Hughes
- 9.40am/12.40pm/5.40pm - Yuto Katsuragawa, Gordon Sargent (a)
- 9.51am/12.51pm/5.51pm - Jordan Smith, Sam Bennett
- 10.07am/1.07pm/6.07pm - Nick Hardy, Sebastian Munoz
- 10.18am/1.18pm/6.18pm - Charley Hoffman, Sahith Theegala
- 10.29am/1.29pm/6.29pm - Andrew Putnam, Austin Eckroat
- 10.40am/1.40pm/6.40pm - Kevin Streelman, Sergio Garcia
- 10.51am/1.51pm/6.51pm - Sam Stevens, Tommy Fleetwood
- 11.02am/2.02pm/7.02pm - Jon Rahm, Dylan Wu
- 11.13am/2.13pm/7.13pm - Gary Woodland, Denny McCarthy
- 11.24am/2.25pm/7.25pm - Billy Horschel, Patrick Rodgers
- 11.35am/2.35pm/7.35pm - Ryan Fox, Brian Harman
- 11.51am/2.51pm/7.51pm - Justin Suh, Eric Cole
- 12.02pm/3.02pm/8.02pm - Sam Burns, Keith Mitchell
- 12.13pm/3.13pm/8.13pm - Si Woo Kim, Joaquin Niemann
- 12.24pm/3.24pm/8.24pm - Brooks Koepka, Tyrrell Hatton
- 12.35pm/3.35pm/8.35pm - Cameron Young, Russell Henley
- 12.46pm/3.46pm/8.46pm - Shane Lowry, Tony Finau
- 12.57pm/3.57pm/8.57pm - Collin Morikawa, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 1.08pm/4.08pm/9.08pm - Padraig Harrington, Patrick Cantlay
- 1.19pm/4.19pm/9.19pm - Min Woo Lee, Viktor Hovland
- 1.35pm/4.35pm/9.35pm - Hideki Matsuyama, Cameron Smith
- 1.46pm/4.36pm/9.46pm - Bryson DeChambeau, Tom Kim
- 1.57pm/4.57pm/9.57pm - Ryutaro Nagano, Xander Schauffele
- 2.08pm/5.08pm/10.08pm - Dustin Johnson, Harris English
- 2.19pm/5.19pm/10.19pm - Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy
- 2.30pm/5.30pm/10.30pm - Rickie Fowler, Wyndham Clark
