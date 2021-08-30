Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley LIVE: Latest updates and result as YouTuber edges former UFC champion
YouTube star Jake Paul outpointed UFC champion Tyron Woodley to remain unbeaten and move to 4-0 as a professional boxer.
The favourite going into the fight, Paul was the busier boxer, according to the stats, and managed to convince two of the judges - whose scorecards have now been revealed.
Paul did have to weather a storm in the fourth round when he was stunned by a looping right hand by Woodley.
But in truth, Woodley failed to capitalise and his cautious approach cost him a genuine chance of winning the fight.
Woodley then demanded a rematch once the official decision had been read, with Paul offering him terms centred around a tattoo to roll it back for a second fight.
Here’s all the latest updates and reaction following the big fight and what comes next.
Who will Jake Paul fight next after beating Tyron Woodley?
Jake Paul defeated Tyron Woodley to move to 4-0 as a professional boxer with his split decision the most successful fight of his career to date.
The YouTube star admits training has been draining over the past 18 months and that he intends to relax, recharge the batteries and consider his future in the sport.
Though he did promise to rematch the former UFC champion if he gets a tattoo that says: “I love Jake Paul”.
Woodley swiftly accepted the terms before shaking Paul’s hand: “Bet, let’s go!”
But other options lie ahead for Paul, who could meet with Tommy Fury, who won a points decision on the undercard against Anthony Taylor.
Find out who could be Paul’s next opponent plus the latest odds below:
Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley fight purses: How much will boxers earn after split decision in PPV fight?
Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley are set to earn career-high paydays after their eight-round fight in Cleveland.
The YouTube star edged the contest, receiving the nod from the judges via split decision.
The fight purses have not been officially released yet, but both men will earn in the millions.
That's because Paul was guaranteed at least £500,000 ($690,000) for his last fight against Ben Askren, meaning he is likely to top that up as an initial fee, before throwing in his cut of the pay-per-view buys.
How much will Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley earn after fight?
“I’m not sure [if Tommy Fury is next],” Paul said. “I haven’t stopped, I need to figure who I am.
“I’m keeping my head on straight, I’ll get back in the gym when ready. Let’s see.”
Jake Paul confirms tattoo bet with Tyron Woodley to secure rematch
Jake Paul has offered Tyron Woodley a rematch if he gets a tattoo that says: “I love Jake Paul”.
The former UFC champion dropped a split decision against the YouTube star in Cleveland and immediately demanded a rematch.
After landing the most effective punch of the fight, to send Paul sprawling, Woodley failed to capitalise, instead remaining hesitant as his opponent cautiously circled him while swaying the judges.
And Woodley remonstrated with Paul after the decision was announced: “You are the one that got wobbled, almost sent through the ropes.
“If these ropes weren’t 7ft 2in, you’d have gone through the ropes. I landed the power punches.”
To which Paul replied: “You had your opportunity, you had your chance.
“I was nothing but respectful to you now. If you get the tattoo, ‘I love Jake Paul’, let’s run it back.”
Woodley was quick to accept the terms, snapping back and shaking Paul’s hand: “Bet, let’s go!”
Jake Paul reveals tattoo bet terms for Tyron Woodley to secure rematch
Daniel Dubois records first-round KO on US debut
Jake Paul asks, ‘Who’s next?'
Jake Paul’s boxing circus continues to divide and conquer with victory over Tyron Woodley
With a private bet about a tattoo, a bad round and a good fight in the end, the carnival of boxing mayhem finished its business in Cleveland late on Sunday night to leave Jake Paul riding out of the city on a big white horse.
Jake Paul is the irritating, infuriating and breath of fresh air that is dividing the boxing business with his antics outside the ropes, his ability to market the Jake Paul Experience and his refusal to acknowledge any of boxing’s historical steps. He is both the apocalypse and the future, a clown and a prospect, a conman and a genuine danger.
Steve Bunce assesses Paul’s latest victory, as well as wins for Daniel Dubois and Tommy Fury.
Jake Paul’s boxing circus continues to divide and conquer
The YouTube sensation is both infuriating and a breath of fresh air
Tommy Fury calls out Jake Paul
“Take the fight, stop running!”
That was Tommy Fury’s immediate message to Jake Paul following his victory on his US debut in Cleveland.
The pair later clashed backstage following Paul’s win over Tyron Woodley, with Fury pushing for a showdown in the UK.
Paul’s next fight can’t be easy, warns top advisor
Jake Paul can no longer go after “easy fights”, according to his advisor Nakisa Bidarian, as the boxer plots his next opponent following his victory over Tyron Woodley.
“[The next opponent should be] someone who has the ability to make people believe that they can beat Jake Paul," Bidarian told ESPN after Paul’s latest victory.
"He's at a level now where he can't have easy fights. Every fight has to elevate given the type of attention he commands, given the pay-per-view box-office power he has and the relationship that he has with Showtime.
“We love, love, love fighting MMA opponents. Not because they're easy, because they're not. Tonight showed that. But it engages two different segments of the population."
LeBron James agrees Paul is ‘entertaining as hell'
LeBron James was entertained by Jake Paul’s victory over Tyron Woodley.
“FACTS!” was his response to former NBA player Kendrick Perkins’ assessment that the fight was “entertaining as hell”.
The fight was taking place in James’ home city of Cleveland.
