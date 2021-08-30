✕ Close Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley: YouTuber secures controversial split decision victory

YouTube star Jake Paul outpointed UFC champion Tyron Woodley to remain unbeaten and move to 4-0 as a professional boxer.

The favourite going into the fight, Paul was the busier boxer, according to the stats, and managed to convince two of the judges - whose scorecards have now been revealed.

Paul did have to weather a storm in the fourth round when he was stunned by a looping right hand by Woodley.

But in truth, Woodley failed to capitalise and his cautious approach cost him a genuine chance of winning the fight.

Woodley then demanded a rematch once the official decision had been read, with Paul offering him terms centred around a tattoo to roll it back for a second fight.

Here’s all the latest updates and reaction following the big fight and what comes next.