Jake Wightman secures 1500m world silver as Josh Kerr pulls up in Tokyo final

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Great Britain’s Jake Wightman claimed a stunning world 1500 metres silver medal after defending champion Josh Kerr pulled up in a final won by Portugal’s Isaac Nader in Tokyo.

Wightman, the 2022 world champion, crossed the line in 3:34.12, just two one hundredths of a second behind the gold medallist.

Kerr fought his way through and finished the race last, clearly struggling, Kenya’s Reynold Cheruiyot collected bronze in 3:34.25, and Dutch favourite Niels Laros was fifth in 3:34.52.

Neil Gourley came 10th in the first final the Scottish trio had raced together since the 2019 world championship final in Doha.

Wightman told BBC Sport: “All I knew today was I was going to try to run to win.

“Whether that got me the win, second or third, however high up, I would just be happy I walked away with it.

“But when you come that close to winning it, you cant help but be a little bit ‘what if I had tried a bit more?’ but I left everything out there.

Earlier Dina Asher-Smith, Daryll Neita and Amy Hunt all made it through to the women’s 200m semi-finals, 2019 world champion Asher-Smith fastest, winning the final opening-round heat in 22.40s.

Hunt, who was second from heat five in 22.57s, revealed she held back under conditions that still remained oppressive on day five.

She said: “I could have pushed, but I was like, ‘What’s the point?’. I was just trying to be smart, be sensible, nothing crazy.”

Zharnel Hughes qualified for the men’s semi-final second from heat four in 20.07s behind American defending champion Noah Lyles, who finished in 19.99s, but Great Britain’s Toby Harries missed out.

Hughes said: “I know I can do great things in this 200m if I just keep trusting myself and keep showing up.”

Gout Gout, the prodigious 17-year-old Australian who has drawn comparisons with Usain Bolt, took the third automatic qualifying spot from heat five in 20.23s.

There was a big blow to the British men’s 4x400m relay medal hopes after Sam Reardon confirmed his withdrawal due to a hamstring re-injury sustained during Tuesday’s individual semi-final.

Posting on Instagram, he wrote: “I’m gutted not to be out there with the boys, but I will be cheering them on from the stands, and can’t wait to watch them do what we all know they are capable of.”

Great Britain collected 4x400m relay bronzes at the previous world championships and the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Tyri Donovan’s personal best 48.21s was not enough in the men’s 400m hurdles semi-final as he went out alongside Alastair Chalmers, and Emily Newnham bowed out of the women’s edition.