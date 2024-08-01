Support truly

Jake Wightman has been ruled out of the Olympics through injury with Team GB confirming Elliot Giles as his replacement.

Wightman did not run at the British Championships due to an injury exemption, which limited his opportunities to qualify for Paris.

Instead of his favoured 1,500m event, where he won gold at World Championships in 2022, Wightman was eligible for a discretionary pick in the 800m, having run the fastest British time over that distance entering the trials.

Ben Pattison won the 800m final, with Max Burgin finishing second to also book his place in Paris, but the third place was up for grabs after Giles fell in the final stages following a tangle with Josh Kerr, the 1,500m world champion stepping down in distance with a place already secure in his preferred event.

British Athletics selected Wightman over Giles, but the latter has now been called up to race in his third Olympics.

A Team GB statement read: “Jake Wightman has been forced to withdraw from Paris 2024 due to a hamstring injury.

“Elliot Giles has been called up as a late athlete replacement and will race in the men’s 800m at his third Games.”