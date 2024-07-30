Jump to content

Every Team GB medal so far at the 2024 Paris Olympics

How many medals have Great Britain won at the Paris Olympics?

Lawrence Ostlere
Tuesday 30 July 2024 23:16
Comments
Britain’s relay quartet celebrate 4x200m gold
Britain’s relay quartet celebrate 4x200m gold (Getty Images)

Great Britain have got off to an impressive start the Paris 2024Olympics, with a hatful of medals in the opening days.

Diving duo Yasmin Harper and Scarlett Mew Jensen kicked off the medal rush with bronze in the women’s 3m synchronised springboard, and medals have followed across the Games.

Equestrian, canoeing, swimming, cycling and shooting have all thrown up silverware.

Britain have four golds so far in team eventing, the men’s 4x200m swimming relay, the men’s cross country mountain bike race (Tom Pidcock) and the men’s trap shooting final (Nathan Hales).

Here are all Team GB’s medals so far in Paris, and click here for the full medal table.

MedalNameSportEventDate
GoldRos Canter, Laura Collett, Tom McEwenEquestrianTeam eventing29 July
GoldTom PidcockCyclingMen’s cross-country29 July
GoldNathan HalesShootingMen’s Trap30 July
GoldMatt Richards, Duncan Scott, Tom Dean, James Guy, Jack McMillanSwimmingMen’s 4 × 200 m freestyle relay30 July
SilverAnna HendersonCyclingWomen’s road time trial27 July
SilverAdam PeatySwimmingMen’s 100 metre breaststroke28 July
SilverTom Daley, Noah WilliamsDivingMen’s synchronized 10 metre platform29 July
SilverAdam BurgessCanoeingMen’s slalom C-129 July
SilverMatt RichardsSwimmingMen’s 200 metre freestyle29 July
BronzeYasmin Harper, Scarlett Mew JensenDivingWomen’s 3 m synchronized springboard27 July
BronzeKimberley WoodsCanoeingWomen’s slalom K-128 July
BronzeLaura CollettEquestrianIndividual eventing29 July

