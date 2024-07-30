Every Team GB medal so far at the 2024 Paris Olympics
How many medals have Great Britain won at the Paris Olympics?
Great Britain have got off to an impressive start the Paris 2024Olympics, with a hatful of medals in the opening days.
Diving duo Yasmin Harper and Scarlett Mew Jensen kicked off the medal rush with bronze in the women’s 3m synchronised springboard, and medals have followed across the Games.
Equestrian, canoeing, swimming, cycling and shooting have all thrown up silverware.
Britain have four golds so far in team eventing, the men’s 4x200m swimming relay, the men’s cross country mountain bike race (Tom Pidcock) and the men’s trap shooting final (Nathan Hales).
Here are all Team GB’s medals so far in Paris, and click here for the full medal table.
|Medal
|Name
|Sport
|Event
|Date
|Gold
|Ros Canter, Laura Collett, Tom McEwen
|Equestrian
|Team eventing
|29 July
|Gold
|Tom Pidcock
|Cycling
|Men’s cross-country
|29 July
|Gold
|Nathan Hales
|Shooting
|Men’s Trap
|30 July
|Gold
|Matt Richards, Duncan Scott, Tom Dean, James Guy, Jack McMillan
|Swimming
|Men’s 4 × 200 m freestyle relay
|30 July
|Silver
|Anna Henderson
|Cycling
|Women’s road time trial
|27 July
|Silver
|Adam Peaty
|Swimming
|Men’s 100 metre breaststroke
|28 July
|Silver
|Tom Daley, Noah Williams
|Diving
|Men’s synchronized 10 metre platform
|29 July
|Silver
|Adam Burgess
|Canoeing
|Men’s slalom C-1
|29 July
|Silver
|Matt Richards
|Swimming
|Men’s 200 metre freestyle
|29 July
|Bronze
|Yasmin Harper, Scarlett Mew Jensen
|Diving
|Women’s 3 m synchronized springboard
|27 July
|Bronze
|Kimberley Woods
|Canoeing
|Women’s slalom K-1
|28 July
|Bronze
|Laura Collett
|Equestrian
|Individual eventing
|29 July
