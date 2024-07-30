Every Team GB medal so far at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Support truly

Great Britain have got off to an impressive start the Paris 2024Olympics, with a hatful of medals in the opening days.

Diving duo Yasmin Harper and Scarlett Mew Jensen kicked off the medal rush with bronze in the women’s 3m synchronised springboard, and medals have followed across the Games.

Equestrian, canoeing, swimming, cycling and shooting have all thrown up silverware.

Britain have four golds so far in team eventing, the men’s 4x200m swimming relay, the men’s cross country mountain bike race (Tom Pidcock) and the men’s trap shooting final (Nathan Hales).

Here are all Team GB's medals so far in Paris