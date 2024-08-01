✕ Close Alex Yee wins spectacular gold with unbelievable comeback in the men’s triathlon

Day six of the Olympics sees the return of Andy Murray and Simone Biles on a busy day at Paris 2024.

Murray is back on court at Roland Garros with Dan Evans and the British pair take on Americans Tommy Paul and Taylor Fritz looking to continue their thrilling Olympic ride.

Team USA superstar Biles will bid for a second gymnastics gold of the Games following her team all-around gold on Tuesday when she competes in the star-studded individual competition. Her main competition should come from reigning champion and teammate Sunisa Lee or Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade, while Team GB’s Georgia-Mae Fenton and Alice Kinsella are also involved.

It could be a big day for Team GB at the rowing. Britain will hope to scoop at least one gold in the various rowing finals, with flagbearer Helen Glover competing in the women’s four alongside Esme Booth, Samantha Redgrave, and Rebecca Shorten this morning.

Elsewhere there are 17 more gold medals available, while the athletics kicks off with Callum Wilkinson in action in the men’s 20km race walk. In the swimming, look out for superstars Tatjana Smith, in the 200m breaststroke final, and Canada’s Summer McIntosh, in the 200m butterfly final, return to La Defense Arena.

Follow all the action, latest results and medals from Paris 2024 in our live blog below.