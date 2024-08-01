Olympics 2024 LIVE: Simone Biles and Andy Murray return as Team GB eye rowing gold medals
The first round of the men’s golf gets underway, with Andy Murray, Simone Biles and Summer McIntosh in the big stars in action later on Thursday at Paris 2024
Day six of the Olympics sees the return of Andy Murray and Simone Biles on a busy day at Paris 2024.
Murray is back on court at Roland Garros with Dan Evans and the British pair take on Americans Tommy Paul and Taylor Fritz looking to continue their thrilling Olympic ride.
Team USA superstar Biles will bid for a second gymnastics gold of the Games following her team all-around gold on Tuesday when she competes in the star-studded individual competition. Her main competition should come from reigning champion and teammate Sunisa Lee or Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade, while Team GB’s Georgia-Mae Fenton and Alice Kinsella are also involved.
It could be a big day for Team GB at the rowing. Britain will hope to scoop at least one gold in the various rowing finals, with flagbearer Helen Glover competing in the women’s four alongside Esme Booth, Samantha Redgrave, and Rebecca Shorten this morning.
Elsewhere there are 17 more gold medals available, while the athletics kicks off with Callum Wilkinson in action in the men’s 20km race walk. In the swimming, look out for superstars Tatjana Smith, in the 200m breaststroke final, and Canada’s Summer McIntosh, in the 200m butterfly final, return to La Defense Arena.
Follow all the action, latest results and medals from Paris 2024 in our live blog below.
Pinned post: Thursday’s highlights and stars to watch
Today at the Olympics: Thursday’s schedule as Simone Biles goes for individual gold at Paris 2024
The world’s eyes will be on Simone Biles once more today as the greatest gymnast of all time bids for her sixth Olympic gold medal in the sport’s most coveted event, the individual all-around final (5.15pm BST). Her biggest competition may well come from fellow American Suni Lee, who won gold in Biles’ absence in Tokyo and who impressed during the USA’s team win on Tuesday. And look out for Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade, who won silver in Tokyo and is the reigning Olympic champion on the vault.
Britain will hope to scoop at least one gold in the various rowing finals, with flagbearer Helen Glover competing in the women’s four (10.50am) before Team GB’s world champions go in the men’s four (11.10am).
Golf makes its first appearance of these Olympics with round one of the men’s competition (8am) at Le Golf National, featuring Rory McIlroy for Ireland. He goes up against American duo Scottie Scheffler and reigning Olympic champion Xander Schauffele, while Tommy Fleetwood and Matt Fitzpatrick are the British pair.
American, Australia and Canada will face off in the women’s 4x200m freestyle relay (9.03pm) in the pool, after Canadian teenage star Summer McIntosh has bid for the women’s 200m fly title (7.30pm).
Today at the Olympics: Thursday’s schedule of events at Paris 2024
Olympic competition continues in Paris with another loaded day of medal events
Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz’s Olympic dream ended to leave uncertain future
Rafael Nadal revealed he is unlikely to play the US Open as he dropped his strongest hint yet that his career could very soon be at an end.
Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz’s crowd-pleasing run in the men’s doubles at the Olympics came to an end with a 6-2 6-4 loss to American fourth seeds Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram.
The 14-time French Open champion gave a lingering wave to all sides of Court Philippe Chatrier, but it seems very likely not to be just Roland Garros that does not see Nadal on court again.
Asked whether he would head to the United States, where events building up to the US Open are already under way, the 38-year-old said: “It looks like not but I’m going to let you know soon. For me now, I can’t give you a clear answer, I need some time. But for me it looks difficult.”
Answering a question about his relationship with Alcaraz, meanwhile, Nadal cast even more doubt on his future.
“If my age will be 10 years less, we’re going to create a beautiful relationship on court and we’re going to share a lot of beautiful moments together,” he said.
“But that’s not going to happen. We’ll see if I keep playing the normal tour. But of course I will be supporting him from home and wishing him all the very best every single time. Even if I keep playing or not, I love tennis.”
Nadal waved a lingering goodbye to all sides of Court Philippe Chatrier after the 6-2 6-4 defeat
Olympics 2024: Athletics - 20km race walk
Sweden’s Perseus Karlstrom has been the main leader throughout the first half of this race and is starting to increase the tempo as he tries to open up a lead ahead of a large chasing pack.
China’s Zhang Jun spent a bit of time in first but has dropped back to around fifth in an attempt to ease his pace and reserve some energy.
For Team GB, Callum Wilkinson is secure in the middle of the pack just a couple of seconds off the lead as the walkers reach the halfway stage.
10km to go.
Leon Marchand establishes himself as the face of Paris 2024 with incredible feat
The familiar tune of ‘La Marseillaise’ rung around Paris La Défense Arena as Léon Marchand raised his arm to give a massive fist pump.
‘Marchons, marchons…’, a quarter of an hour earlier, it was ‘Marchand, Marchand’.
The 22-year-old has now definitively established himself as the face of Paris 2024 by achieving one of the most remarkable performances in swimming history.
Over the course of two hours he made history by becoming the first person ever to win two individual swimming titles in a single session.
Leon Marchand made history at La Defense Arena in Paris on Wednesday evening
Olympics 2024: Athletics - 20km race walk
5km into this race and the walkers are travelling at a pace of around four minutes per kilometre, which is quicker than most non-Olympians can run a 5km.
The lead has switched hands a bunch of times as the competitiors attempt to manoeuvre themselves into the best positions ahead of the latter stages when this race will start to pop off.
A quarter of the way through already.
Olympics 2024: Great Britain’s boxing hopes all but dashed
Lewis Richardson is Britain’s lone boxer to survive the opening round.
Team Great Britain had been facing a first Olympic wipeout since 1996, before Richardson won in the 71kg weight class.
Chantelle Reid had been knocked out earlier on Wednesday, with others to go before her.
But Richardson’s win by split decision over Serbia’s Vakhid Abbasov as kept British hopes in the boxing alive
Olympics 2024: Athletics - 20km race walk
It’s been almost a week since the start of the Olympics and Athletics is finally joining the party with the men’s 20km race walk. The race has just begun with Team GB’s Callum Wilkinson flying the flag for Britain.
The course is a 1km loop and there’ll be 20 laps. Brazil’s Caio Bonfim leads the way after the opening lap.
The Brownlee moment that inspired Alex Yee to Olympic triathlon gold
Alex Yee was 14 seconds behind his great friend and rival, New Zealand’s Hayden Wilde, and about to begin the final 2.5km lap of this Olympic triathlon when a familiar voice called out from the side of Pont Alexandre III. “Anything can happen, mate!” shouted Alistair Brownlee.
Yee was a wide-eyed 14-year-old in Hyde Park when he watched Brownlee win Olympic gold at London 2012, and had talked this week about picking up that legacy in Paris, in the first Games without a Brownlee brother for 20 years. For all the carb gels and isotonic drinks downed through an endurance race, there is nothing quite as powerful as the undying faith of someone we admire.
“It was a moment of belief,” Yee said. “It’s pretty special when somebody does that.”
Yee won a dramatic Olympic gold in the men’s triathlon after encouragement from his childhood idol on the side of the road
When is Andy Murray playing at the Paris Olympics?
Andy Murray will play for a shot at an Olympics medal in what is the final tournament of his career when he and Dan Evans play in their men’s doubles quarter-final.
Murray and Evans produced another sensational escape act on Tuesday night to keep their Olympics dream alive, saving two match points to defeat the Belgian pair Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen , 6-3 6-7 (8) (11/9), in another thrilling match tiebreak.
In the previous round, Murray and Evans saved five match points in their win against Kei Nishikori and Taro Daniel, which extended the 37-year-old’s career. Although Murray and Evans played considerably better in the second round deserved the win.
Now into the quarter-finals, one more win would secure two chances to win a medal at Murray’s final tournament before retirement. Victory in the semi-finals would guarantee either gold or silver and defeat would still result in a chance to win bronze in the play-off.
Murray and Dan Evans are through to the quarter-finals of the Olympic men’s doubles, on what is the final tournament of his career
It’s an art form – Callum Wilkinson is past caring about race walking detractors
The athletics gets underway this morning with the race walk - and Suffolk athlete Callum Wilkinson has given up attempting to explain what he agrees might be the most misunderstood sport at the Olympic Games.
It is one that demands the nondescript artistry of a seasoned film extra, the tactical mind of a chess champion and the fortitude of a marathon runner, yet Wilkinson often finds his discipline treated like the black sheep of the athletics family.
So while its name might conjure up the determined gait of someone late to the office, the plain truth of the matter is that race walking is very, very hard.
The Suffolk athlete will take on a gruelling 20-kilometre competition at the foot of the Eiffel Tower.
