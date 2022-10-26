Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Katie Taylor eyes ‘dream’ Croke Park homecoming before career is out

The world lightweight champion has never fought professionally in her native Republic of Ireland.

Rachel Steinberg
Wednesday 26 October 2022 09:00
Comments
Katie Taylor is determined to fight on Irish turf before she retires from boxing (Nick Potts/PA)
Katie Taylor is determined to fight on Irish turf before she retires from boxing (Nick Potts/PA)
(PA Archive)

Katie Taylor is determined to fight in Ireland at least once before calling it quits on her boxing career.

The 36-year-old will aim to extend her streak to 22 undefeated bouts on Saturday when she defends her undisputed lightweight champion status against Argentina’s Karen Elizabeth Carabajal at Wembley.

None of those contests, however, have taken place on home turf, despite a concerted effort by promoter Eddie Hearn to deliver the ‘Bray Bomber’ to Dublin.

“The only thing that can actually top what happened at Madison Square Garden would be a big homecoming final at Croke Park, 80,000 people,” Taylor, who in April won a split-decision fight with Amanda Serrano at the New York City venue, told the PA news agency.

Recommended

They were the first women to headline a fight during the Garden’s 140-year history, selling out the venue and attracting another 1.5million viewers, setting a record for the most-watched women’s boxing match of all time.

“[Croke Park] would be the stuff of dreams, really,” continued Taylor. “I’ve been a professional boxer for six years and I haven’t actually fought at home, so I can’t wait to make that homecoming fight. I hope that can happen.”

Ideally, Hearn and Taylor would like it to be a rematch with Puerto Rican Serrano, with talks to stage a fight at the GAA HQ reportedly fizzling over the summer.

Earlier this month, American Claressa Shields’ battle with Britain’s Savannah Marshall broke the Taylor-Serrano viewing record, with two million watching Shields unify the world middleweight titles.

The County Wicklow native believes the future of Irish boxing looks especially bright after the country topped the medal table at last weekend’s amateur EUBC European Women’s Boxing Championships in Montenegro, including golds for Kellie Harrington, Amy Broadhurst and Aoife O’Rourke.

Dundalk boxer Broadhurst, who cliched world and Commonwealth Games titles earlier this year, was a particular standout for Taylor.

“We have a very, very strong Irish team at the moment,” said Taylor. “Amy Broadhurst is a phenomenal young fighter who I actually brought in for sparring for my last fight. We did plenty of rounds of sparring.

Girls like her I think are going to be just huge in the sport in years to come, and I’m just excited to sit back and watch them and watch their progress.”

It is all part of the legacy Taylor — who insists she is nowhere near hanging up her gloves — ultimately wants to leave.

Recommended

“The most important part for me is having an impact and an influence on the next generation, because that’s what it’s all about,” she added.

“Some of the next generation of female fighters are going to grow up to be superstars in the sport and they won’t have had the obstacles we actually had, and that to me is very, very special.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in