Derek Chisora arrives for his fight with Joseph Parker (Matchroom)

Derek Chisora battles Joseph Parker in a heavyweight battle which will propel the winner to the brink of a world title eliminator and the loser to purgatory.

It could be a fight that sees desperation, hunger and desire to grit it out when the pair engage and start to trade, which feels inevitable with the pressure that ‘War’ - or is back to ‘Delboy’ after his pre-fight antics - can bring.

The aforementioned pre-fight antics, which saw Chisora dispute who walks to the ring first, jeopardising the fight and the entire card, have died down now and the fight is on in Manchester, with a packed undercard and some big names.

Katie Taylor is looking to prove her class against Natasha Jonas, while Chris Eubank Jr returns and the journey of Campbell Hatton continues. Craig Richards will also look to stun the world when he faces the fearsome unbeaten light heaavyweight world champion Dmitry Bivol.

Tune in for all the build-up to the big one, plus undercard commentary and results from the Manchester Arena:

STEVE BUNCE’S BIG FIGHT PREVIEW: Bookies favour British boxing heartache on weekend of distant dreams for Dereck Chisora, Natasha Jonas and co