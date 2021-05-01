Taylor vs Jonas - LIVE: Stream, latest updates, how to watch online and undercard results
The Irish superstar puts her titles on the line in Manchester
Katie Taylor looks to move closer to immortality when she faces off against Natasha Jonas once again, putting her lightweight world titles on the line at the Manchester Arena.
The pair have history, with the Irish superstar emerging victorious at London 2012 on her way to Olympic glory, a stinging defeat for Jonas that she only recently watched back.
The pair will continue the surge in interest in women’s boxing as the chief support to Derek Chisora against Joseph Parker in what could turn into a heavyweight war.
Beyond the chief support and main event, there’s the intrigue of Chris Eubank Jr returning to the ring, with Marcus Morrison hoping to capitalise on any ring rust, while the fascinating journey of Campbell Hatton continues. But the Briton with the biggest challenge of the night is surely Craig Richards, who will look to rip the light heaavyweight world title off the undefeated Russian Dmitry Bivol.
We’ll have build-up to the heavyweights, round-by-round updates from Taylor vs Jonas and more undercard commentary and results from a big night of boxing at the Manchester Arena:
Taylor vs Jonas
Right, time for the chief support. It’s Katie Taylor vs Natasha Jonas. Britain vs Ireland. All the lightweight titles on the night.
This WILL be fireworks.
Hatton moves on
Campbell Hatton is now 2-0 as a pro.
Hatton beats Dunn by unanimous decision
Campbell Hatton beats Levi Dunn by unanimous decision, 40-36 on the referee’s scorecard.
Routine.
Hatton vs Dunn
Round 4: Hatton chasing Dunn around the ring but he is showing a composed head to not get ragged and try to force the stoppage.
A win for Dunn is to hear the final bell here as he begins to hold inside the final 90 seconds. All getting a bit messy at the end as Hatton smothers his work and Dunn survives to send the fight to the cards.
Much better display from Hatton compared to his debut. Won every round there.
WAR ready
Chisora getting his hands wrapped. What are your predictions for the main event? Tweet me @dylanterryjnst and let me know.
Hatton vs Dunn
Round 3: Hatton with a left hook and Dunn hits the canvas but it was a tangle of legs more than anything else and the ref does not rule it a knockdown.
But Hatton goes back to work and another brutal body shot sends Dunn into survival mode as the Mancunian looks for the first stoppage of his pro career.
Dunn does survive. Just.
Hatton vs Dunn
Round 2: Hatton begins to find his range with the jab at the start of the second half, already more quality than we saw in his debut last month.
Ducking and diving out of the way of Dunn’s awkward punching and Hatton finds the target with some nice body shots.
Aggressive, entertaining, front foot fighter. All of the above can be used to describe this kid.
Gets caught with a couple of right hands, but clearly a class above here, Hatton.
Hatton vs Dunn
Round 1: To be fair to Dunn, he’s come out swinging early on here. Not a lot landing though as Hatton evades and then sends him back where he came from with the jab.
Composed start from the man who, according to the commentary team, is the son of Ricky Hatton.
Dunn is reckless and unorthodox but has produced a competitive opening round here. The cleaner work from Hatton has probably stolen him the round. Can’t be gifting them away in a four rounder.
OK start from Campbell.
Hatton vs Dunn
Campbell Hatton’s opponent is Levi Dunn. He has had four pro fights, four losses.
Campbell Hatton
Next up, it’s Campbell Hatton. Insert ‘wants to come out of his father’s shadow’ comment.
