Katie Taylor and Natasha Jonas pose the weigh-in (Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing)

Katie Taylor looks to move closer to immortality when she faces off against Natasha Jonas once again, putting her lightweight world titles on the line at the Manchester Arena.

The pair have history, with the Irish superstar emerging victorious at London 2012 on her way to Olympic glory, a stinging defeat for Jonas that she only recently watched back.

The pair will continue the surge in interest in women’s boxing as the chief support to Derek Chisora against Joseph Parker in what could turn into a heavyweight war.

Beyond the chief support and main event, there’s the intrigue of Chris Eubank Jr returning to the ring, with Marcus Morrison hoping to capitalise on any ring rust, while the fascinating journey of Campbell Hatton continues. But the Briton with the biggest challenge of the night is surely Craig Richards, who will look to rip the light heaavyweight world title off the undefeated Russian Dmitry Bivol.

We’ll have build-up to the heavyweights, round-by-round updates from Taylor vs Jonas and more undercard commentary and results from a big night of boxing at the Manchester Arena:

STEVE BUNCE’S BIG FIGHT PREVIEW: Bookies favour British boxing heartache on weekend of distant dreams for Dereck Chisora, Natasha Jonas and co