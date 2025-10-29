Luke Littler misses Players Championship in Wigan after being caught in traffic
The reigning world champion has already qualified for next month’s finals in Minehead.
Luke Littler missed Wednesday’s Players Championship event in Wigan after a traffic jam caused the world number two to be late for registration.
The PA news agency understands the 18-year-old was stuck in road congestion and did not arrive in time for the strict 11am deadline.
The reigning world champion has already qualified for next month’s finals in Minehead after winning Players Championship 32 earlier this month.
Littler appeared to take the setback in stride, sharing a picture from inside the car to his Instagram story alongside the caption “back to bed it is, wonder who they’re going to call up?”
It was also a disappointing afternoon for world number one Luke Humphries as he was edged out 6-5 in the first round by outsider Adam Warner.
Littler’s place in the draw was taken by Charlie Manby, who went on to beat former champion Rob Cross in another last-leg decider.
Elsewhere, both Nathan Aspinall and Damon Heta hit a nine-dart finish in their respective first-round wins over Ian White and George Killington.