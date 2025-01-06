Michael Smith and Peter Wright left out of Premier League Darts line-up

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former world champions Michael Smith and Peter Wright have missed out on a place in this year’s Premier League Darts line-up.

Smith was a semi-finalist in last season’s edition after he clinched World Championship success in 2023 but has dropped to 16th in the world rankings, while former Premier League runner-up Wright has struggled for form over the past 12 months.

Newly crowned world champion Luke Littler, Luke Humphries, Michael van Gerwen and Rob Cross were already assured of a place in the Professional Darts Corporation tournament and they will be joined by wild cards Stephen Bunting, Gerwyn Price, Chris Dobey and Nathan Aspinall.

Reigning Masters winner Bunting, ranked fifth in the world, will be a popular addition after his fine run to the last four at Alexandra Palace, but Dave Chisnall, Jonny Clayton and Damon Heta – sixth, seventh and eighth in the world – all miss out.

Players Championship champion Dobey was another to enjoy an excellent World Championship campaign with a semi-final appearance, while Price and Aspinall tasted defeat in the quarter-finals, but they will all be part of the 13th edition of the eight-man competition.

The first night of the tournament begins in Belfast on February 6 with the final scheduled for the O2 in London on May 29.

PDC chief executive Matt Porter told Sky Sports: “Obviously with Price, Dobey and Aspinall, there are players above them in the rankings who haven’t been selected but we have looked at it in terms of big stage presence, popularity, and the way they can get a 10,000-person crowd every Thursday going.

“We want people on the edge of their seats. We want people up and enjoying their darts. That isn’t to say other players can’t do that. You have to make decisions on who is right at the time.”