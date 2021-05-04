Andre Villas-Boas to make World Rally Championship debut at Rally de Portugal

Former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur manager Andre Villas-Boas will make his World Rally Championship debut this month when he lines up at the Rally de Portugal later this month.

The Portuguese is an avid motorsports fan and competed in the Dakar Rally in Peru in 2018, but was forced to withdraw after sustaining a back injury following a crash.

Villas Boas was sacked by Marseille in February and falling out with the club and telling a press conference “I just want to leave”.

He will compete in the WRC3 event, the third tier of World Rally Championship races, in a Citroen C3 alongside co-driver Goncalo Magalhaes.

The event takes place from 20-23 May.