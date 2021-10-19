Ralf Schumacher has accused Aston Martin of “embarrassing” themselves in Formula 1 this season.

After changes to the aerodynamic regulations, Aston Martin have been among the hardest hit teams.

Stuck in seventh in the Constructors’ standings, Sebastian Vettel was disqualified from the Hungarian Grand Prix due to a fuel sample issue.

And there were more woes for Vettel, who is currently 12th in the Drivers’ standings, at the recent Turkish Grand Prix. His risky tactic to try slick tyres backfired spectacularly, costing the four-time world champion any chance of finishing in the points. While teammate Lance Stroll, who is 13th in the Drivers’ standings, finished in ninth.

Ex-Formula 1 driver Schumacher has been highly critical of Aston Martin, leaping to the defence of his compatriot.

“I refuse to believe Sebastian has embarrassed himself. It’s more the team that is embarrassing itself at the moment,” the former Williams, Jordan and Toyota driver told Sky Germany.

“’The package is just not going in the right direction and doesn’t seem to be able to develop, although they have a very close co-operation with Mercedes. Of course, the fact they have taken on a lot of new staff could stand in the way.”

With six races remain this season, Schumacher does not expect any improvements from Vettel and Stroll.

“’I don’t think we will see Sebastian in the top 10 very often, unless accidents at the start happen like in Budapest,” the 46-year-old added.

“They are definitely behind McLaren and Ferrari and even Alpha Tauri are in front, so it will be a tough end of the year for Vettel.”

Schumacher has also tipped Lewis Hamilton to hold off Max Verstappen, who has a six-point advantage, and triumph in the Drivers’ standings.

“It could possibly be a tough end to the year for Red Bull too, unless they can close the small gap to Mercedes in terms of engine performance,” said Schumacher.

“’Now it’s important that Red Bull make a step because Mercedes are a bit faster at the moment in terms of the car and the package.

“In the last two races Mercedes have become very strong. At the moment, everything speaks for Lewis but Red Bull have certainly not given up.”