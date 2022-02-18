Lewis Hamilton is back after confirming his return at Mercedes’ W13 launch with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen edging him in a thrilling conclusion to the 2021 F1 title race in Abu Dhabi last year.

The seven-time world champion will hope George Russell can play a support role in a similar capacity to Valtteri Bottas, who has since departed.

The sport’s new rules have been incorporated into each car’s design, improving wheel-to-wheel racing, while each team has added cleaner, swept-back aerodynamics and bigger 18-inch wheels for the new era.

The idea behind the rules should lead to more teams competing week-to-week, with more to be learned in Barcelona and Bahrain testing before the ultimate first test in the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Here are the latest odds via Betfair for both the drivers’ and constructors’ championship:

2022 Drivers Championship winner

Lewis Hamilton 5/4

Max Verstappen 2/1

George Russell 5/1

Charles Leclerc 10/1

Lando Norris 16/1

Carlos Sainz 18/1

Sergio Perez 33/1

Fernando Alonso 40/1

Daniel Ricciardo 50/1

Esteban Ocon 66/1

Sebastian Vettel 100/1

Lance Stroll 150/1

Constructors Championship winner

Mercedes 8/13

Red Bull 11/4

Ferrari 11/2

McLaren 18/1

Alpine 33/1

Aston Martin 80/1

AlphaTauri 100/1

Haas 150/1

Alfa Romeo 275/1

Williams 300/1

Most pole positions in 2022

Lewis Hamilton 6/4

Max Verstappen 13/8

George Russell 4/1

Charles Leclerc 8/1

Lando Norris 14/1

Carlos Sainz 16/1

Sergio Perez 25/1

Drivers Championship decided on the final race of the season

Yes 4/1

No 1/7