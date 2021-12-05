Lewis Hamilton ‘confused’ by Max Verstappen’s actions in Saudi Arabian Grand Prix collision

The F1 world title rivals collided in a bizarre and dramatic incident during a chaotic race in Jeddah

Jamie Braidwood
Sunday 05 December 2021 20:28
Comments
Hamilton Uncomfortable Racing In Saudi Arabia

Lewis Hamilton said he was left “confused” by Max Verstappen’s driving which led to the F1 title rivals colliding during a chaotic Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Sunday.

After Verstappen forced Hamilton off the track as the Mercedes driver attempted to make a pass earlier in the race, the Red Bull driver was told to give the place back.

Verstappen slowed down during the straight but that appeared to catch Hamilton by surprise and he ran into the back of the Dutchman’s car.

It triggered an explosion of emotions in the pits as tensions spilled over in an action-packed race that saw two red flags at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

Hamilton eventually passed Verstappen to claim his third victory in a row, a result that leaves the rivals level on points heading into the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix next weekend.

Recommended

When asked for his perspective on what happened in the remarkable incident, which was investigated by the race stewards, Hamilton said he was not expecting Verstappen to slow down and was caught by surprise.

“I didn’t understand why he hit the breaks heavily, I ran into the back of him, then he moved on.” Hamilton said. “I didn’t understand, I got a message afterwards, it was confusing.”

Both drivers have been summoned to the stewards and the incident will be investigated further on Sunday night.

Verstappen said he was expecting Hamilton to overtake him around the outside and also admitted surprise that there was contact as he believed he had left the Mercedes space to pass.

He said: “I slowed down, I wanted to let him by, I was on the right but he didn’t want to overtake and we touched. I don’t really understand what happened there.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in