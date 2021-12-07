‘Anything goes’: Formula 1 has become ‘F1 UFC’, David Coulthard claims

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen’s title battle is making Formula One look like the “UFC” as rules are being ignored between the championship contenders, according to former driver David Coulthard.

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix brought more controversy and wheel-to-wheel action between the pair, who are now level on points heading into the season-ending race in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Verstappen was handed a five-second penalty after forcing Hamilton wide when the Mercedes went for the overtake around the outside, before the rivals collided when the Dutchman was ordered to give the place up.

The fallout continued after the race with Hamilton accusing Verstappen of driving “over the limit” while the Red Bull countered by claiming that Formula One had become more about penalties than racing.

Hamilton’s third victory in row sets up a thrilling conclusion to the season at the Yas Marina Circuit this weekend but the action at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit was not to everyone’s taste, with former world champion Jacques Villeneuve warning that Formula One had become a “Hollywood show”.

And Coulthard, who battled with seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, said that there had a blatant disregarding of the rules at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, adding that the sport was becoming “F1 UFC”.

“If we look at UFC, as far as I know there’s only two rules and it’s about below the belt and it’s about the eyes, and everything else goes,” Coulthard said on the F1 Nation podcast.

“This now feels like Formula One has been redefined as F1 UFC, and pretty much anything is going, and then the stewards are stepping in.”