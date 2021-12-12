F1 highlights: TV channel, time and how to watch thrilling Abu Dhabi Grand Prix race

An extraordinary finale to the Formula 1 world championship saw Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen battle one last time as a thrilling F1 season concluded at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – no spoilers here.

Mercedes and Red Bull locked horns throughout 2021 with the constructors’ championship also on the line as Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez prepared to play pivotal roles in the outcome of both championships.

Hamilton had the momentum after three successive wins at Brazil, Qatar and Saudi Arabia, which had eroded his rival’s lead entirely, leaving both drivers level on 369.5 points arriving at Abu Dhabi.

Finishing ahead of the Dutch driver would secure the Briton a record eighth world title to break a tie with Michael Schumacher – but Verstappen winning would ensure he wins his first world championship.

Here is everything you need to know about the highlights.

When are the F1 highlights?

Sky Sports F1 will run a one-hour highlights show at 5.30pm GMT on Sunday, then at 7.30pm and again at 10.30pm. The highlights will be shown again on the same channel throughout Monday.

Channel 4 will show its own highlights show free to air at 5.30pm GMT too.

Viewers in the US can watch via ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass to watch without a subscription.