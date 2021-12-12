Abu Dhabi Grand Prix LIVE: Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen prepare to settle F1 title race
Follow all the build-up and latest updates ahead of the F1 title decider at the Yas Marina Circuit as Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen battle it out at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Follow live coverage as Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen do battle for the 2021 Formula One title at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix today.
Verstappen could not hide his delight after beating Hamilton to pole position in today’s race with an absorbing title race set to finally conclude. The Red Bull star described qualification as “an amazing feeling” after producing a lap 0.371 seconds faster than the Mercedes. And with both men level on points entering the final race of the season at the Yas Marina Circuit, it is winner takes all, with the Belgian-Dutch driver admitting he is “Incredibly happy with this. It is of course what we wanted but it is never easy, especially with their form recently.”
While Hamilton, aiming for his eighth world title, which would break a tie between himself and the legendary Michael Schumacher, appeared downbeat following his defeat in qualification: “Max did a great lap today so we just couldn’t compete with that time at the end there.”
The Constructors’ Championship remains up for grabs, with Red Bull hoping to upset Mercedes, who are 28 points ahead, and they gained an edge in qualification as their second driver Sergio Perez will line up fourth, though McLaren’s Lando Norris produced a sensational performance to take third, with the Briton admitting he is “nervous” to watch the drama unfold from his position at the start line. Hamilton’s teammate Valtteri Bottas could only manage sixth and fell behind the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz.
Follow build-up and live updates ahead of a thrilling finale to the F1 season:
F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
This is where we are at with one race to go in what has been a thrilling Formula 1 season.
1. Max Verstappen, Red Bull: 369.5
2. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes: 369.5
3. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes: 218
4. Sergio Pérez, Red Bull: 190
5. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari: 158
6. Lando Norris, McLaren: 154
7. Carlos Sainz, Ferrari: 149.5
8. Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren: 115
9. Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri Honda: 100
10. Fernando Alonso, Alpine: 77
F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
The upshot of the win in Saudi Arabia last weekend, as well as the fastest lap, means Hamilton and Verstappen are now locked on 369.5 points with one race of the season remaining.
The pair have been trading places at the top of the standings all season.
Hamilton has won the last three races and also set the fastest lap in Sunday’s enthralling Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, moving him level with Verstappen on 369.5 points.
Neither driver needs to win in Abu Dhabi to claim the crown, it will purely be down to who finishes in the better position.
If both drivers fail to finish the race, Verstappen would be crowned world champion by virtue of winning nine races this season to Hamilton’s eight.
While Hamilton has seven titles to his name and is looking for a record eighth crown, Verstappen is seeking a maiden championship success.
F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Max Verstappen came flying back to clinch pole position at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with a fine lap to leave title rival Lewis Hamilton starting second on the grid.
After Hamilton dominated the practice sessions in his Mercedes - in his quest for a record eighth Formula One world championship - Verstappen, with a tow in the slipstream of Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez, set an unassailable time of one minute 22.109 seconds to clinch what could prove to be the most important pole of his career.
Verstappen went into the season finale at the Yas Marina Circuit tied level with defending champion Hamilton at the top of the standings.
Hamilton will at least start second, clocking a time 0.371 seconds slower as the title protagonists locked out the front row.
McLaren’s Lando Norris put in a fine display to qualify third for McLaren as Perez went fourth fastest in the second Red Bull.
F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen do battle for the 2021 Formula One title at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix today.
Verstappen could not hide his delight after beating Hamilton to pole position in today’s race with an absorbing title race set to finally conclude. The Red Bull star described qualification as “an amazing feeling” after producing a lap 0.371 seconds faster than the Mercedes.
And with both men level on points entering the final race of the season at the Yas Marina Circuit, it is winner takes all, with the Belgian-Dutch driver admitting he is “Incredibly happy with this. It is of course what we wanted but it is never easy, especially with their form recently.”
While Hamilton, aiming for his eighth world title, which would break a tie between himself and the legendary Michael Schumacher, appeared downbeat following his defeat in qualification: “Max did a great lap today so we just couldn’t compete with that time at the end there.”
We will have all the latest updates from what promises to be a thriller throughout the day.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies