Verstappen 'Will Do Everything' To Beat Lewis Hamilton

Follow live coverage as Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen do battle for the 2021 Formula One title at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix today.

Verstappen could not hide his delight after beating Hamilton to pole position in today’s race with an absorbing title race set to finally conclude. The Red Bull star described qualification as “an amazing feeling” after producing a lap 0.371 seconds faster than the Mercedes. And with both men level on points entering the final race of the season at the Yas Marina Circuit, it is winner takes all, with the Belgian-Dutch driver admitting he is “Incredibly happy with this. It is of course what we wanted but it is never easy, especially with their form recently.”

While Hamilton, aiming for his eighth world title, which would break a tie between himself and the legendary Michael Schumacher, appeared downbeat following his defeat in qualification: “Max did a great lap today so we just couldn’t compete with that time at the end there.”

The Constructors’ Championship remains up for grabs, with Red Bull hoping to upset Mercedes, who are 28 points ahead, and they gained an edge in qualification as their second driver Sergio Perez will line up fourth, though McLaren’s Lando Norris produced a sensational performance to take third, with the Briton admitting he is “nervous” to watch the drama unfold from his position at the start line. Hamilton’s teammate Valtteri Bottas could only manage sixth and fell behind the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz.

