Lewis Hamilton will be “angry” as he prepares to hunt down title rival Max Verstappen at the season-deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has warned.

Hamilton was beaten to pole position by Verstappen in a dramatic and potentially pivotal qualifying session on Saturday, in which the Red Bull driver overturned the defending champion’s early pace to set the fastest time.

Verstappen, who benefitted from an important tow from teammate Sergio Perez, will start Sunday’s race on soft tyres after Red Bull were forced into a change of strategy when the 24-year-old suffered a flat spot on his mediums - the set Hamilton will start on.

Speaking after Saturday’s qualifying session, Wolff admitted that Hamilton may find the start of the race difficult with Verstappen, as well as Lando Norris, Perez and Carlos Sainz, all starting on the faster set - but added the seven-time world champion could have the advantage over the remainder of the race.

“We would much rather start on the medium, we will have a slight disadvantage from the start and the first six or seven laps if [Max] goes fast,” Wolff said.

“We can go longer, we can go for an aggressive undercut. I’m also worried for tomorrow because their long runs were much better on Friday.

“I think there is nothing you need to say [to Lewis]. I think he’s going to be angry, which is good. He’s going to be hunting him down. We are on the back foot. This is a long race, and this is Lewis Hamilton in the car.”

Hamilton and Verstappen head into the final race of the season level on points, although the Dutchman has the advantage as he has won nine races this season to Hamilton’s eight.

Both drivers have been warned that they could have points penalties for “unsportsmanlike” incidents, amid fears that one of the most dramatic Formula One seasons in recent memory could be decided by an intentional crash.