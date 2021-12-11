Max Verstappen takes pole ahead of Lewis Hamilton at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Max Verstappen will start ahead of title rival Lewis Hamilton at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after clinching pole position ahead of Sunday’s race.

Verstappen and Hamilton are level on points heading into the crucial title-decider at the Yas Marina Circuit and the Red Bull driver claimed an early advantage as he beat the Mercedes by 0.371 seconds in Saturday’s qualifying session.

In a dramatic twist, Verstappen suffered a flat-spot to his medium tyres in Q2, forcing Red Bull to switch his starting set to softs ahead of tomorrow’s race. The 24-year-old will start on the faster set of tyres while Hamilton, who joined him on the front row, will be on the mediums.

Verstappen overturned Hamilton’s early pace as he benefitted from a tow from teammate Sergio Perez with a lighting time of 1:22.8, leaving Hamilton almost a half a second away from pole. The seven-time world champion cut the gap with his final flying lap but it wasn’t enough.

McLaren’s Lando Norris claimed a surprise P3, with Perez in fourth. Hamilton’s teammate Valtteri Bottas could only manage P6.

“It’s an amazing feeling,” Verstappen said. “We definitely improved the car in qualifying, we got what we wanted. I’m just looking forward to tomorrow, that’s the most important. I felt good on both tyres, so we’ll see.”

“Max did a great lap today, we just couldn’t compete with that time at the end there,” Hamilton added. “We couldn’t answer to that lap, but we’re in a good position with our tyres tomorrow. The last lap was nice and clean, I just couldn’t go any quicker.”

1) Max Verstappen - Red Bull

2) Lewis Hamilton - Mercedes

3) Lando Norris - McLaren

4) Sergio Perez - Red Bull

5) Carlos Sainz - Ferrari

6) Valtteri Bottas - Mercedes

7) Charles Leclerc - Ferrari

8) Yuki Tsunoda - AlphaTauri

9) Esteban Ocon - Alpine

10) Daniel Ricciardo - McLaren

11) Fernando Alonso - Alpine

12) Pierre Gasly - AlphaTauri

13) Lance Stroll - Aston Martin

14) Antonio Giovinazzi - Alfa Romeo

15) Sebastian Vettel - Aston Martin

16) Nicolas Latifi - Williams

17) George Russell - Williams

18) Kimi Raikkonen - Alfa Romeo

19) Mick Schumacher - Haas

20) Nikita Mazepin - Haas

