Max Verstappen risks being remembered as an ‘unfair driver’, warns Martin Brundle

Max Verstappen risks being remembered as an “unfair driver” if he continues to push the limits in his F1 title battle with Lewis Hamilton, according to Martin Brundle .

Hamilton accused Verstappen of driving “over the limit” at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and said that he has had to avoid colliding with the Red Bull driver throughout the season due to his aggressive driving.

The championship rivals did collide in a dramatic incident on Lap 37, in which Verstappen was handed a 10-second penalty for braking into Hamilton unexpectedly when he was ordered to let the Mercedes past.

Verstappen was also hit with a five-second penalty during the race for forcing Hamilton wide and eventually running off the track, as the Red Bull driver refused to back down.

In his Sky Sports column, Brundle compared Verstappen’s uncompromising driving to former world champions and racing legends in Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher, but warned that the Dutchman is putting his reputation at risk.

“I’m in awe of Verstappen’s driving skills and racing nous,” Brundle said. “His touch and control behind the wheel is something to behold, but it saddens me that he’s resorting to such tactics, he’s better than that.

“And for all his outwardly carefree attitude it will be such a shame if his legacy is to be labelled as an unfair driver.

“Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher had their faults too, and I was on the receiving end from both of them on occasions, but it’s a sizeable dent on their immense reputations, not a positive.”

Verstappen and Hamilton will head into the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix level on points, although the 24-year-old will win the championship for the first time if neither driver finishes the race as he has nine wins this season to Hamilton’s eight.

“He’s been playing the game given that, with his points advantage, Hamilton simply can’t afford to have an accident with him and lose an opportunity to reduce the points deficit,” Brundle added.

“Even now despite being absolutely level on points going into the final round, for the first time in F1 since 1974, that remains the case given that he has a 9-8 race victory tally should there be a count-back.

“Such is Max’s car control and cunning he’s sometimes able to pull off the audacious moves and leave a margin of doubt as to whether it’s hard racing or simply a professional foul outside of the regulations. And it’s those moments, such as the infamous turn four in Brazil, which are generating the confusion, controversies and inconsistencies.”

After the race at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Hamilton said: “There are some drivers who are over the limit and the rules don’t apply. Today I just tried to do my talking on the track and keep it between the white lines and do it the right way.”

Asked whether Verstappen was one of those drivers, Hamilton said: “He’s over the limit, for sure. I’ve avoided collision on so many occasions with the guy. I don’t mind being the one that always does that because you live to fight another day.”