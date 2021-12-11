Lando Norris ‘nervous’ to watch Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton’s first-lap battle at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Norris will have the “best seat in the house” as Verstappen and Hamilton go head-to-head in Sunday’s title-decider
Lando Norris admitted he will be “nervous” as he lines up behind Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton for Sunday’s title-deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Verstappen produced a sensational lap to beat title rival Hamilton and claim a vital pole position at the Yas Marina Circuit in Saturday’s qualifying session.
Verstappen and Hamilton go into the final race of the season level on points after one of the most dramatic and unpredictable campaigns in recent memory.
Pole-sitter Verstappen and seven-time champion Hamilton have clashed on the track several times this season, including in last weekend’s wild Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
And with the championship contenders level on points, both Verstappen and Hamilton have been warned that they could face points penalties for any “unsportsmanlike incidents” during the race, amid fears that the title could be decided by an intentional crash.
“I think I am in the best seat for tomorrow,” Norris said after celebrating an impressive qualifying result, in which he finished ahead of Sergio Perez, Carlos Sainz and Valtteri Bottas.
“I’m very excited to see everything unfold. It is a genuine pleasure to be in this position, see everything that has been going on this season between Max and Lewis.
“To watch the battle and the racing, as I have a lot of respect for them, it gives me the prime position for the view tomorrow.
“I am a bit nervous because I want to stay where I am and watch everything unfold over the first few laps or the whole race.
“But I also don’t want to get involved too much as it could cause controversy. I don’t know whether to go for the move, not go for the move, you tell me?”
Norris in four points behind Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who will start seventh, entering the final race of the season in the battle for fifth in the drivers’ standings.
