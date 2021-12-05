Enzo Fittipaldi airlifted to hospital after horror F2 crash in Saudi Arabia
The grandson of Formula 1 legend Emerson Fittipaldi is ‘conscious’ after a sickening collision in Jeddah with the car of Theo Pourchaire
Enzo Fittipaldi has been airlifted to hospital after a horrifying F2 crash in Saudi Arabia.
The grandson of Formula 1 legend Emerson Fittipaldi is “conscious” and now at King Fahad Armed Forces Hospital, Jeddah.
Fittipaldi even made a gesture with his arms while being airlifted from the track, according to SkySports reports in Germany.
The sickening collision, just seconds into the race, occurred with the car of Theo Pourchaire, who had stalled on the start line after starting the race in third.
Fittipaldi, up from 18th on the grid, failed to see the danger ahead and drove into the back of the stricken ART car, leaving spectators to gasp in horror.
Fittipaldi was propelled into the barriers as debris from his car was sent over the perimeter of the track as his car eventually came to a halt.
A statement from F2 read: “Both Pourchaire and Fittipaldi were immediately attended to by emergency and medical crews.
“The drivers were conscious and extricated by the attending medical crews and have been transferred to King Fahad Armed Forces Hospital, Jeddah.”
A red flag was waved immediately following the crash, but the race resumed within half an hour.
But the track, which has been labelled “very dangerous” by Red Bull driver Sergio Perez, saw another incident at Turn 3, which required a second red flag, which brought an end to the race.
The previous two F2 races at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit came to a halt when opening lap incidents forced a Safety Car.
Oscar Piastri would eventually win the feature race, with half points awarded to the field.
