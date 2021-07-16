Lando Norris feeling ‘sore’ and struggling to sleep ahead of British Grand Prix after Wembley mugging

Lando Norris has admitted to not being in perfect condition ahead of the British Grand Prix this weekend and has revealed he has been feeling “sore” and struggling to sleep four days on from being mugged at Wembley.

Norris was left “shaken” after he had his watch stolen following England’s defeat to Italy in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday, with the incident now being investigated by the police.

The McLaren driver was unharmed, according to his team, but speaking ahead of his home race at Silverstone the 21-year-old said he was still dealing with the both the physical and mental impact of what happened to him.

Norris is fourth in the F1 drivers standings this season and was on the podium in Austria two weeks ago for the third time this year.

“I’m fine, but I’ve been better, I can say that,” Norris told Sky Sports. “I’m not in perfect condition, I’m not going to lie.

“[I’ve got] some work to do, mentally. Of course I talk about that a lot and mental health, and mental strength is very important. I’ve not been sleeping that great, and so on.

“It’s not ideal and I’m feeling a bit sore. But I’m not the guy in the worst position after Wembley. I’ll work on it, I’ll make sure I’m in the best shape possible and I feel like can still go out and focus on what I need to do and that’s the main thing.”

The British driver added: “If there’s one weekend where I’m feeling a little bit rough and need the support of the fans it’s this weekend, so I look forward to it.

“It’s great to see the [home] fans back and I feel it already. I’m excited to feel motivated because of them.”