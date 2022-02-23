Lewis Hamilton calls for more female stewards in Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton has called for there to be more female stewards in Formula 1.

The seven-time world champion also believes that bias is a problem among the current group of stewards, alleging that some travel with current drivers on the grid to race weekends.

Some of the stewards are permanent officials, including the race director and starter, while a panel of stewards are appointed for every Grand Prix.

Three of these are nominated by the FIA from Super Licence holders qualified for the role.

The role of driver steward was introduced 12 years ago to ensure that at least one member of the panel had driving experience.

Hamilton hopes for there to be more female voices in the stewards’ room, and a woman to take one of the race director roles that have been split after the removal of Michael Masi.

“I want to see more women in the stewards’ room, last year [we had] maybe one or two,” Hamilton said at pre-season testing in Barcelona.

“It would be awesome to have a male and female as the two race directors.

“We need to make sure we’ve got non-biased stewards.

“Race drivers, some are very, very good friends with certain individuals, some travel with some individuals, take a more keen liking to some.

“I think [F1 needs] people who have no biases, and are super central when it comes to making decisions.”

Hamilton lost out on a record-setting eighth Drivers’ Championship when Max Verstappen passed him on the final lap of the season at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in December.

The controversial ending to the race at the Yas Marina Circuit has been investigated by the FIA, which has already confirmed that Masi will be reassigned from the role of race director amid wider structural changes.

Wolff hopes that Mohammed bin Sulayem, the FIA president, will also look at the stewardship of the sport.

“Most important is whether we talk about the race direction, the support we will have back at base, or the stewards, there is a standard we deserve and everybody expects,” Wolff said.

“There are very good people we can build upon.

“We’ve all talked about it: the topic of inconsistency. There shouldn’t be a lot of room to interpret the rules. There shouldn’t a lot of leniencies in terms of what a potential outcome could be. The rules are the rules.

“As everything is being restructured, I have faith in Mohammed Ben Sulayem that going forward we will optimise all these structures.”