Lewis Hamilton is aiming to cut the gap to Max Verstappen at the top of the drivers’ championship after Mercedes secured a front-row lockout at the Mexican Grand Prix. Hamilton’s teammate Valtteri Bottas is on pole ahead of Hamilton starting second, with Max Verstappen third on the grid alongside his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez in fourth. Verstappen currently leads the standings, with a 12-point advantage of his rival Hamilton and five races remaining.

Red Bull had dominated every session leading up to qualifying but got their setup wrong when it mattered, struggling on the soft tyres and giving up the front of the grid. But there was enough promising pace in practice to suggest the Red Bulls can strike back during the race. But it is Bottas on pole, for the second time in three races, and he could play a key role in how this race pans out.

“I need to enjoy this pole for a bit but then switch my mind for tomorrow,” Bottas told Sky Sports at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on Saturday. “You never know what the race situation will be. I still am 100% sure that there could be a circumstance where I could still win the race and I believe in that and I hope for that. But if not then I will support Lewis and get the maximum points for us as a team.”

