Nikita Mazepin: Russian F1 driver barred from British Grand Prix
After Motorsport UK’s decision, the future of the Haas star hangs in the balance with the team removing the branding of Russian sponsor Uralkali, which was founded by his father Dmitry
Formula 1’s Russian driver Nikita Mazepin has been barred from the British Grand Prix following a Motorsport UK decision.
The Haas star was permitted to continue racing in 2022 after the FIA opted against banning Russian and Belarusian drivers by allowing them to compete under a neutral flag.
But Motorsport UK have taken a firmer stance following the invasion of Ukraine by Vladimir Putin’s forces.
No Russian or Belarusian licenced teams, competitors or officials approved to enter motorsport competitions or events in the UK.
Chair of Motorsport UK, David Richards CBE, confirmed in a statement on Wednesday that Mazepin will be unable to race at Silverstone on 3 July unless circumstances change.
“The entire Motorsport UK community condemns the acts of war by Russia and Belarus in Ukraine and expresses its solidarity and support towards all those affected by the ongoing conflict.” Richards said.
“We stand united with the people of Ukraine and the motorsport community following the invasion and the unacceptable actions that have unfolded. This is a time for the international motorsport community to act and show support for the people of Ukraine and our colleagues at the Federation Automobile d’Ukraine (FAU).”
While FIA president Mohammed bin Sulayem said in a statement on Tuesday: “The FIA is watching the developments in Ukraine with sadness and shock and I hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to the present situation.
“We condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine and our thoughts are with all those suffering as a result of the events in Ukraine.”
“Russian/Belarusian drivers, individual competitors and officials to participate in international/zone competitions only in their neutral capacity and under the ‘FIA flag’, subject to specific commitment and adherence to the FIA’s principles of peace and political neutrality.”
A Haas spokesman said following the FIA statement: “At this time we decline to comment.”
Haas recently removed the branding of Russian sponsor Uralkali from its car following the country’s invasion of Ukraine. They ran a plain white livery at the testing session in Barcelona last week, removing the Russian flag colours.
The move left Mazepin’s future in doubt as Uralkali was founded by the racer’s father Dmitry.
