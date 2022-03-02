Nikita Mazepin future still in doubt despite FIA clearance - F1 news LIVE
Despite FIA clearance, Nikita Mazepin’s F1 future is still in doubt - latest updates
The drama in the build-up to the 2022 F1 season continues with Haas’ Russian driver Nikita Mazepin the focus after a compelling week of testing in Barcelona ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix later this month.
Amid the conflict in Ukraine, the Russian driver’s future was in doubt after IOC guidance to not permit athletes from Russia or Belarus to compete.
But despite the FIA providing the green light for him to continue racing, under a neutral flag admittedly, Mazepin could find himself out of a seat as the team continue to discuss whether to proceed with the son of Dmitry Mazepin, who is the owner of their main sponsor Uralkali.
There are only three weeks left until the first F1 race, the Bahrain Grand Prix, and each team has now unveiled their new car with vital data logged at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya - Lewis Hamilton finishing quickest ahead of the next round of testing on 10 March in Bahrain.
There will also be one less race after F1 confirmed last week the Russian Grand Prix will not take place following the escalating crisis in Ukraine.
Follow all the latest news and updates from F1 below.
Nikita Mazepin future still in doubt despite FIA clearing Russian to continue racing under a neutral flag
Russian driver Nikita Mazepin’s future in Formula 1 is still in doubt despite being allowed to continue racing in Formula 1 under a neutral flag.
The FIA has officially announced they will ignore IOC guidance in that no Russian or Belarusian athletes should be allowed to compete in any international competitions until further notice.
But despite being permitted to drive under a neutral flag, Mazepin’s Haas future could still be in doubt.
His seat could be taken from him as the team’s future with main Russian sponsor Uralkali, owned by Nikita’s father Dmitry, continues to be unresolved.
The team are expected to make an update in the coming hours.
‘I think it could happen again’: Mercedes’ plan for Lewis Hamilton in 2022 predicted
Former Formula 1 driver Johnny Herbert has predicted that 2022 could be the year that Lewis Hamilton wins his eighth F1 Drivers’ Championship.
Hamilton, currently level with Michael Schumacher on seven world titles, was denied the outright record in a controversial ending to the season in Abu Dhabi last year but Herbert thinks Mercedes actually over-achieved in 2021 and were always planning to target 2022.
“I think Mercedes did so well last year because of the budget cap coming into effect, that’s really something that they didn’t spend so much [on] last year,” Herbert told Sky Sports News.
“I think their big upgrade was at Silverstone, Red Bull seemed to do one more or less [at] every race we went to.
“So maybe there’s going to be that, pushing that budget towards what they’re going to be using this year and I think Mercedes, I think [a world title] could happen again for Lewis.”
Bernie Ecclestone found Vladimir Putin ‘straightforward and honourable’
Former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone has said he found Vladimir Putin to be “straightforward and honourable” in his personal dealings with the Russian president.
During his time in charge of the sport, Ecclestone worked closely with Putin to establish the Russian Grand Prix as a fixture on the F1 circuit, although this year’s Russian Grand Prix has now been cancelled after Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine.
Ecclestone has in the past come to the defence of Putin, and even once said he would take a bullet for the president.
“As a person I found him very straightforward and honourable,” Ecclestone said. “He did exactly what he said he was going to do without any arguments.”
Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko admits team tried to influence FIA in Abu Dhabi
Red Bull advisor and head of their driver development programme Helmut Marko has admitted that the team tried to influence the FIA “massively” during the end-of-season controversy in Abu Dhabi late last year.
However, Marko pointed out that Mercedes were also guilty of trying to exert their influence as the dramatic battle between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton to decide the destination of the title played out.
Then-race director Michael Masi infamously made a call that ultimately favoured Verstappen and the Red Bull driver claimed the Drivers’ Championship in the most dramatic of fashions.
And Marko told RTL Deutschland that as he was making his decision, there was pressure being put on Masi over the race radio “admittedly from us and Mercedes massively”.
A reminder of Nikita Mazepin latest
Nikita Mazepin and his potential banning from F1 has been the major story in the sport over the past couple of days and here’s a reminder on the latest as we know it.
The Russian driver’s future in Formula 1 is still in doubt despite being allowed to continue racing in Formula 1 under a neutral flag.
The FIA has officially announced they will ignore IOC guidance in that no Russian or Belarusian athletes should be allowed to compete in any international competitions until further notice, with Haas driver Mazepin allowed to compete under a neutral flag.
But his seat could be taken from him as the team’s future with main Russian sponsor Uralkali, owned by Nikita’s father Dmitry, continues to be unresolved.
Haas are expected to release an update in the coming hours.
Check out the teaser trailer for Drive to Survive season four
It’s fair to say that Drive to Survive - Netflix’s behind-the-scenes F1 documentary - has captured the imagination of Formula 1 fans and non-fans alike over the past couple of years.
Anticipation for season four is high and a teaser trailer has finally dropped - check it out below to whet your appetite.
When is Bahrain testing? All you need to know ahead of 2022 F1 season
Formula One pre-season testing is under way ahead of the 2022 season, with two sessions of three days taking place across Spain and Bahrain in February and March.
There was no TV coverage or fan attendance at the opening testing weekend at the Circuit de Catalunya in Barcelona, where Lewis Hamilton went quickest overall in his first appearance since that controversial finale in Abu Dhabi last year.
But the second pre-season testing session in Bahrain ahead of the opening weekend of the season will have TV coverage and fans in attendance.
Here’s all you need to know about it.
Johnny Herbert tips Lewis Hamilton for eighth world title
Former Formula 1 driver Johnny Herbert believes 2022 could be the year that Lewis Hamilton wins his eighth F1 Drivers’ Championship.
Hamilton, currently level with Michael Schumacher on seven world titles, was denied the outright record in a controversial ending to the season in Abu Dhabi last year but Herbert thinks Mercedes actually over-achieved in 2021 and were always planning to target 2022.
“I think Mercedes did so well last year because of the budget cap coming into effect, that’s really something that they didn’t spend so much [on] last year,” Herbert told Sky Sports News.
“I think their big upgrade was at Silverstone, Red Bull seemed to do one more or less [at] every race we went to.
“So maybe there’s going to be that, pushing that budget towards what they’re going to be using this year and I think Mercedes, I think [a world title] could happen again for Lewis.”
Lando Norris expecting “incredible” Mercedes
McLaren driver Lando Norris believes the pace Mercedes showed during the first leg of pre-seaosn testing means they’ll be “incredible” by the time the first race comes around.
Mercedes duo Lewis Hamilton and George Russell were the pace-setters in Barcelona, with a 0.30s margin over Red Bull’s Sergio Perez, although with engine modes and fuel loads not released, it’s hard to read too much into individual teams’ times.
But Norris - who described McLaren as being in a “good but not amazing” place after Barcelona testing - has a theory based on the reigning eight-time constructors champions’ past performances.
“Mercedes never look that good in testing, only when they get to the first race,” said Norris.
“If they’re good in testing, that means they’re probably going to be incredible by the first race!
“Mercedes and Red Bull are right there with us and, if anything, I’d say a little bit ahead of the moment.”
Bernie Ecclestone found Vladimir Putin ‘straightforward and honourable’
Former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone has said he found Vladimir Putin to be “straightforward and honourable” in his personal dealings with the Russian president.
During his time in charge of the sport, Ecclestone worked closely with Putin to establish the Russian Grand Prix as a fixture on the F1 circuit, although this year’s Russian Grand Prix has now been cancelled after Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine.
Ecclestone has in the past come to the defence of Putin, and even once said he would take a bullet for the president.
“As a person I found him very straightforward and honourable,” Ecclestone said. “He did exactly what he said he was going to do without any arguments.”
