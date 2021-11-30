Red Bull boss Helmut Marko discussed “one-sided” decisions in favour of Mercedes with Formula 1 bosses this season.

The two F1 teams have been enthralled in battles due to how close a title race it has been between their respective drivers Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton. Currently Verstappen leads Hamilton by eight points with just two races to go.

Marko says he spoke to the FIA and Liberty Media about regulatory changes around the rear wing which were implemented after Mercedes complained about Red Bull.

“When Mercedes saw that we were equal or even faster, they first came up with flexi wings and then with all kinds of other false arguments,” Marko told motorsport.com.

“We took those actions as a very unsportsmanlike gesture and afterwards we also focused on what happens at Mercedes, for example with those wings. That’s all part of it when the battle is as intense as it is this year and especially when someone is not used to another team offering competition...

“We felt that there was a certain one-sidedness in the decisions. But in the meantime we have had several discussions with the FIA and also with Liberty, so I would say that it is partly ‘part of the game’.”

The rivalry between the teams has been the storyline of the season and has included two crashes between Verstappen and Hamilton. The title will be decided at the Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi Grands Prix on 5 and 12 December respectively but no-one can call who will win.

This includes former driver Jenson Button who told Sky: “I’m still not going to get off the fence, and that’s why it’s awesome. I actually have no idea, both are doing a great job, teams are doing a great job.

“It looks like Mercedes has the upper hand at the moment, but the next circuit is very different. And then obviously Abu Dhabi. We don’t know what to expect from that new layout either.”