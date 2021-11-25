F1 LIVE: Lewis Hamilton rejects weakness over tactics to defeat Max Verstappen
The Briton takes momentum from a dominant win in Qatar with the gap to the Belgian-Dutch driver now just eight points with just two races left
After the fallout from the Qatar Grand Prix, who propelled Lewis Hamilton to favourite for the Formula 1 drivers’ championship, the build-up to Saudi Arabia and how Max Verstappen will react with his advantage now within reach of the seven-time world champion.
The Briton is only eight points behind the Dutch driver and with just two races to go, having timed his latest excellent drive to perfection in a comprehensive win from start to finish, there is no room for error for either driver now.
Verstappen showed his toughness to limit the damage after a damaging grid penalty took a win out of the question, surging up from seventh on the grid after a five-place penalty to snatch second, while also landing a late blow on Mercedes with the bonus point for the fastest lap.
The sport is flying right now, and the iconic Fernando Alonso delivered some nostalgia with a first F1 podium in seven years to the delight of Alpine, with his performance topping Indy Sport’s Qatar Grand Prix driver ratings.
Here’s all the latest F1 news and reaction from Qatar as the build-up to Saudi Arabia begins:
Massa compares title fight to Senna and Prost
Former Ferrari driver Felipe Massa has said he seems similarities between the current title fight and the legendary rivalry between Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost.
The Brazilian went toe-to-toe with Hamilton for the drivers’ championship in 2008 and was set to take the title until the Briton passed Toyota’s Timo Glock at the very final corner of the season at Interlagos, securing the first crown of his career.
“It’s not only the battle, but the personalities of these two drivers is something the fans love to see and throw their support behind,” Massa told the F1 website. “I think that’s fantastic. We all know Senna-Prost. We can’t forget. This is a similar situation.”
Verstappen’s ‘on the limits behaviour’ could cost him title
Max Verstappen’s ‘on the limits’ behaviour could cost him the Formula 1 world championship, according to former driver Jan Lammers.
Dutchman Lammers entered 41 F1 grands prix between 1979 and 1992, failing to score a podium for teams including Shadow and ATS.
The 650year-old now believes that his compatriot could lose to Lewis Hamilton if he doesn’t rein himself in.
“He just poked the organisation in the eye,” Lammers said on the NOS F1 podcast in regards to Verstappen’s grid penalty in Qatar and criticism of the FIA in the aftermath. “Of course, that’s all very well but it’s on the limit. Because what if a situation arises in the last Grands Prix where they are in doubt about whether to give a penalty or not?
Hamilton aiming to be the “purest” to beat Verstappen to title
Lewis Hamilton says he is aiming to be the “purest” of drivers to beat Max Verstappen to the drivers’ championship.
The seven-time world champion trails the Dutchman by just eight points after his thrilling victory in Brazil and controlled win in Qatar helped reduce the deficit, with two round left to go at Jeddah in Saudi Arabia and Yas Marina in the United Arab Emirates.
Hamilton said he hoped to win his record-breaking eighth title through “speed, sheer hard work and determination”, without the caveat of any crashes or collisions.
“It’s just how my dad raised me,” said Hamilton. “He said to always do your talking on the track. I was bullied as a kid, both at school but also on track, and we wanted to beat them the right way, not by a car falling off or colliding.
Glock criticises Bottas for lack of Hamilton support
Former Formula 1 driver Timo Glock has criticised Valtteri Bottas for not doing enough to support Lewis Hamilton in his title fight with Max Verstappen.
The German spent five season in F1, most notably with Toyota as Jarno Trulli’s team-mate, scoring a single podium at the 2009 Malaysian Grand Prix. Glock believes the Finn does not have the required desire to support Hamilton fully.
“He’s never in a position where you realise that he really wants to drive forward to support Lewis Hamilton,” Glock told Sky Germany. “He drives his races without taking any risks and he always needs motivation from Toto Wolff. I think Lewis and Max are on their own to decide the championship.”
Mercedes are too fast to cheat, says Ralf Schumacher, as Lewis Hamilton chases F1 world title
Ralf Schumacher has poured doubt over suspicions Mercedes are bending the rules to win the Formula 1 world championship, saying they are fast enough not to cheat.
Questions have been asked of Mercedes in recent weeks as Lewis Hamilton was hit with grid-place penalties, first for yet another engine change and then over the specification of his rear wing.
Hamilton won the Qatar Grand Prix to cut his deficit to Max Verstappen to eight points at the top of the drivers’ championship, with two races to go.
F1 title race: When and where will Lewis Hamilton vs Max Verstappen battle be decided?
Lewis Hamilton closed further on Max Verstappen in a thrilling drivers’ championship with a dominant win at the Qatar Grand Prix.
But despite narrowing the gap to just eight points with two races remaining, the Belgian-Dutch driver (351.5 points) can close the deal in Saudi Arabia in what has been a fascinating F1 season.
Alternatively, the seven-time world champion (343.5 points) can usurp the Red Bull star for the first time since the 15th race of the season at the Russian Grand Prix, when the Briton had a two-point advantage. That ramps up the pressure at the first-ever race at the Jeddah street track on 5 December, with one mistake likely to prove vital.
Lewis Hamilton details ‘clever’ strategy to beat Max Verstappen
“When you’re on the outside, it’s almost always the more sensible option to pull back so you can finish the race,” Hamilton told Auto Motor und Sport when asked if his strategy to back down against Verstappen on the track was a sign of weakness.
“On the inside, there were situations where I clearly saw myself as being in the right, like at Silverstone, for example. Look at the pictures again. My front wheel was level with his front wheel. It wasn’t that my front wheel was at the corner entrance level with his rear wheel. If I had acted like Max in Brazil in this situation, that is, had stayed on the gas, left the track and held the position, how would that have turned out?
“I don’t feel too big or too successful to avoid a fight. I know that sometimes you have to take this path. You have to be the clever one. Sometimes you lose points, but it’s not just about me. I have 2,000 employees behind me. A selfish act where I stick to my point and don’t finish the race could cost my whole team the bonus payments at the end of the year. And then create more work on the damaged car.”
