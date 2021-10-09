Turkish Grand Prix LIVE: Latest F1 updates from qualifying at Istanbul Park track
Follow all the latest updates from qualifying at the Istanbul circuit
Follow live updates from Turkish Grand Prix qualifying as the battle for the F1 world championship nears its climax. With only six races remaining after Sunday’s race at Istanbul, Lewis Hamilton leads Max Verstappen by two points in the drivers’ championship, every point is crucial from now until the end of the season.
Yesterday drivers hailed the Istanbul Park circuit’s grippier surface on Friday, saying the Turkish Grand Prix track was fun to drive again and very different to last year’s wet and slippery “ice rink”. Turkey returned to the F1 calendar in 2020 after nearly a decade away with a resurfaced track that lacked grip in wet conditions.
The drivers were unimpressed and organisers reacted to the criticism ahead of this weekend’s Turkish Grand Prix by water-blasting the asphalt to make it more abrasive. Mercedes’ world championship leader Lewis Hamilton, who last year called the track “terrifying” and joined other drivers in comparing the surface to ice, said after lapping fastest in Friday practice that the track was “much, much different”.
Follow qualifying live, below.
Leclerc spins over kerbs
Charles Leclerc is the latest spinner out on track as he ruins a fast lap by losing it at the very final turn and slips over the kerbs onto the run-off area.
“I’m struggling with those mediums,” he reports over the radio. The Monégasque is currently in tenth.
Alonso dealing with conditions very well
Fernando Alonso is putting in another strong qualifying performance here and is currently fourth in the standings, over eight tenths ahead of team Esteban Ocon in ninth.
The Alpines look faster than the Aston Martins right now, with those two teams often battling each other for spots in Q3.
Verstappen and Hamilton trading blows
As the track improves Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are trading blows and knocking each off the top of the timesheets with each lap.
The Mercedes man is currently quickest by over four tenths of a second.
With eight minutes to go, Vettel, Stroll, Schumacher, Russell and Sainz are in the drop zone.
Most cars on the mediums as Perez spins
Sergio Perez has ruined a pair of medium tyres after spinning into turn one following a sharp snap of oversteer.
Every driver is using the mediums at the moment except for Yuki Tsunoda in the Alpha Tauri, who is on softs.
Q2 underway with fast cars on mediums
The second part of qualifying is now underway with both Mercedes cars and Max Verstappen in the Red Bull using the medium tyres.
Drivers start the race on whichever tyres they used in Q2. The medium is a much better race tyre than the soft, but is usually slightly slower in qualifying. The top two teams clearly feel it’s worth the risk this weekend.
Schumacher makes it through
Mick Schumacher has qualified for Q2 for only the second time in his Formula 1 career, after making it through in France earlier this year.
The Haas driver looked adept in tricky condition and will be aiming to disrupt the midfield now.
Ricciardo knocked out in Q1
McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo is the shock name who has been knocked out in Turkey! The Australian timed his final attempt badly and was overtaken by plenty of drivers in slower machinery who were able to take advantage of the drying track.
The five drivers who were knocked out are:
16. Ricciardo
17. Latifi
18. Giovinazzi
19. Raikonnen
20. Mazepin
Red Bulls improving
Max Verstappen is temporarily the fastest man out there, until Hamilton goes quicker once again, and his Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez has dragged himself out of the drop zone and into P5 behind Lando Norris and ahead of Alonso.
Sebastian Vettel is still in the drop zone and struggling to put a clean lap together.
Hamilton back on top
Lewis Hamilton knocks Gasly off top spot after telling his team over the radio that “we need to go for another banker lap.”
He’s ahead by over fourth tenths of a second and that should make him safe here.
Bottas is currently second with Gasly third, and an impressive Fernando Alonso in fourth.
Gasly fastest with rain holding off
The slick tyres are holding up on track as the light rain seems to have gone away for now, with times tumbling and Pierre Gasly now leading the session.
Sainz and Ocon have improved too, pushing Giovinazzi and Vettel into the drop zone.
