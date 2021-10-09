Charles Leclerc on a wet Turkish Grand Prix (Getty Images)

Follow live updates from Turkish Grand Prix qualifying as the battle for the F1 world championship nears its climax. With only six races remaining after Sunday’s race at Istanbul, Lewis Hamilton leads Max Verstappen by two points in the drivers’ championship, every point is crucial from now until the end of the season.

Yesterday drivers hailed the Istanbul Park circuit’s grippier surface on Friday, saying the Turkish Grand Prix track was fun to drive again and very different to last year’s wet and slippery “ice rink”. Turkey returned to the F1 calendar in 2020 after nearly a decade away with a resurfaced track that lacked grip in wet conditions.

The drivers were unimpressed and organisers reacted to the criticism ahead of this weekend’s Turkish Grand Prix by water-blasting the asphalt to make it more abrasive. Mercedes’ world championship leader Lewis Hamilton, who last year called the track “terrifying” and joined other drivers in comparing the surface to ice, said after lapping fastest in Friday practice that the track was “much, much different”.

Follow qualifying live, below.